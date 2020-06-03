All the sport coming back to SuperSport

SuperSport has announced it will broadcast a wide variety of live sport as competitions from across the world resume.

This includes soccer, rugby, cricket, golf, and racing, with many competitions having had their schedules and competition rules amended due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“With SuperSport broadcasting three of the best soccer leagues in the world, a feast awaits fans,” said SuperSport chief executive Gideon Khobane.

“The leagues’ closed-doors policy may take some getting used to, but the television product ought to be as thrilling as ever.”

The three leagues referred to by Khobane are the English Premier League, the Spanish La Liga, and the Italian Serie A.

The Premier League is set to resume next weekend, and there are 92 matches scheduled to be played in the coming weeks to complete the season.

La Liga will span 11 June to 12 July – with at least one match being played every day during this period.

Then, on 15 and 19 July, every team in La Liga will play their final two matches simultaneously.

Serie A will resume on 20 June, SuperSport confirmed.

Other sports

Rugby is set to resume next weekend, with New Zealand’s Aotearoa competition involving the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders, and Highlanders beginning on 13 June. All matches from this competition will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

The PGA Tour will begin its first of 25 straight weeks of professional golf on 11 June with the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The new Formula One calendar starts in Austria on the weekend of 3-5 July, and will also be broadcast on SuperSport.

Cricket is also set to return, as England will host the West Indies in a three-Test series which will start on 8 July.

Finally, this Friday, the Investec Coronation Cup horse race in Britain will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

Continued broadcasts

While this overload of sport will make many fans happy, it is worth noting that there has already been some live action on SuperSport for several weeks.

This includes World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and racing competition NASCAR.

However, the introduction of popular sports like soccer, rugby, and cricket will undoubtedly be popular among fans.

