DStv asks Premium subscribers to come back for live sport

DStv is trying to entice former Premium subscribers back to the service with the promise of live sport returning to the platform next week.

Subscribers who have cancelled their DStv Premium subscriptions received the following SMS message from MultiChoice:

“DStv: Live sport is back from next week! So don’t waste time. Come back to DStv Premium & reunite with favourites like the PGA on SS1 (CH 201).”

MultiChoice confirmed that the SMS was not a scam, but could not comment on the effectiveness of the campaign, as it is currently in a closed period ahead of the announcement of its financial results.

Following the SMS messages, SuperSport issued a statement highlighting all the sports that are returning to its channels, including soccer, rugby, cricket, golf, and racing:

English Premier League – from 17 June, with 92 matches scheduled over the coming weeks.

Spanish La Liga – from 11 June to 12 July, with at least one match per day. On 15 and 19 July every team in La Liga will play their final two matches simultaneously.

Italian Serie A – from 20 June.

Rugby (Aotearoa) – from 13 June.

PGA Tour – from 11 June for 25 straight weeks, beginning with the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Formula One – from the weekend of 3-5 July, starting in Austria.

Cricket: England vs. West Indies three-test series – from 8 July.

Investec Coronation Cup horse race – 5 June.

