What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

5 June 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

Space Force – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 6.9

space-force

Stitchers – Season 3

Showmax

IMDb – 7.0

stitchers

A Hidden Life

Video Play

IMDb – 7.4

a-hidden-life

Anna Karenina

Netflix

IMDb – 6.6

anna-karenina-2012

War of the Worlds – Season 1

Showmax

IMDb – 6.2

war-of-the-worlds

The Simpsons Movie

Video Play

IMDb – 7.3

the-simpsons-movie

The Flash – Season 5

Netflix

IMDb – 7.3

the-flash

End of Watch

Showmax

IMDb – 7.6

end-of-watch

Red Sparrow

Video Play

IMDb – 6.6

red-sparrow

Arrow – Season 7

Netflix

IMDb – 7.7

arrow

Spud 3: Learning to Fly

Showmax

IMDb – 5.9

spud-3-learning-to-fly

Ride Along

Video Play

IMDb – 4.4

ride-along

Supergirl – Season 4

Netflix

IMDb – 6.5

supergirl

Pandora – Season 1

Showmax

IMDb – 3.9

pandora

Barbershop: The Next Cut

Video Play

IMDb – 5.9

barbershop-the-next-cut

