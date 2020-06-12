What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

12 June 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

The Whispers – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 7.3

Divergent

Showmax

IMDb – 6.7

Red Vs Blue: Singularity

Video Play

IMDb – 8.4

Lenox Hill – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 8.2

Mary Shelley

Showmax

IMDb – 6.4

Man of Steel

Video Play

IMDb – 7.0

13 Reasons Why – Season 4

Netflix

IMDb – 7.8

BlacKkKlansman

Showmax

IMDb – 7.5

Bad Boys for Life

Video Play

IMDb

The Last Days of American Crime

Netflix

IMDb – 4.0

Gemini Man

Showmax

IMDb – 5.7

21 Days Under the Sky

Video Play

IMDb – 6.7

Reality Z – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 5.0

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Showmax

IMDb – 7.5

Sonic The Hedgehog

Video Play

IMDb – 6.6

