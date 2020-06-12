What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.
The Whispers – Season 1
IMDb – 7.3
Divergent
IMDb – 6.7
Red Vs Blue: Singularity
IMDb – 8.4
Lenox Hill – Season 1
IMDb – 8.2
Mary Shelley
IMDb – 6.4
Man of Steel
IMDb – 7.0
13 Reasons Why – Season 4
IMDb – 7.8
BlacKkKlansman
IMDb – 7.5
Bad Boys for Life
The Last Days of American Crime
IMDb – 4.0
Gemini Man
IMDb – 5.7
21 Days Under the Sky
IMDb – 6.7
Reality Z – Season 1
IMDb – 5.0
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
IMDb – 7.5
Sonic The Hedgehog
IMDb – 6.6
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.