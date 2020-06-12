What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

The Whispers – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 7.3

Divergent

Showmax

IMDb – 6.7

Red Vs Blue: Singularity

Video Play

IMDb – 8.4

Lenox Hill – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 8.2

Mary Shelley

Showmax

IMDb – 6.4

Man of Steel

Video Play

IMDb – 7.0

13 Reasons Why – Season 4

Netflix

IMDb – 7.8

BlacKkKlansman

Showmax

IMDb – 7.5

Bad Boys for Life

Video Play

IMDb

The Last Days of American Crime

Netflix

IMDb – 4.0

Gemini Man

Showmax

IMDb – 5.7

21 Days Under the Sky

Video Play

IMDb – 6.7

Reality Z – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 5.0

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Showmax

IMDb – 7.5

Sonic The Hedgehog

Video Play

IMDb – 6.6

Now read: Police bust illegal Netflix and Amazon streaming ring