What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

19 June 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

The Big Bang Theory – Season 12

Netflix

IMDb – 8.2

the-big-bang-theory

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Showmax

IMDb – 3.8

escape-plan-2-hades

Les Miserables – The Staged Concert

Video Play

IMDb – 8.8

les-miserables-in-concert-the-25th-anniversary

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story

Netflix

IMDb – 8.8

the-show-must-go-on-the-queen-adam-lambert-story

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous – Season 1

Showmax

IMDb – 7.1

jurassic-world-camp-cretaceous

Queen & Slim

Video Play

IMDb – 7.0

queen-and-slim

Coronavirus, Explained

Netflix

IMDb – 7.7

coronavirus-explained

The Best of Enemies

Netflix and Showmax

IMDb – 7.1

the-best-of-enemies

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Video Play

IMDb – 6.7

mamma-mia-here-we-go-again

The Order

Netflix

IMDb – 6.9

the-order

Two Tails

Showmax

IMDb – 5.2

two-tails

Clemency

Video Play

IMDb – 6.4

Clemency

The Politician – Season 2

Netflix

IMDb – 7.5

the-politician

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula – Season 3

Showmax

IMDb – 7.8

the-boulet-brothers-dragula

Neighbors

Showmax and Video Play

IMDb – 6.3

neighbors

Now read: SABC plans to cut 600 jobs

Share your thoughts: What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, a…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend