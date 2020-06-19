Showmax removes Leon Schuster movies because of racial insensitivity

Several Leon Schuster movies have been removed from the Showmax video streaming platform because it could possibly be racially insensitive.

Many broadcasters and streaming services are currently reviewing their content following the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd.

One of the prominent topics which the Black Lives Matter movement focuses on is blackface, where a person wears makeup to make themselves look like a black person.

Leon Schuster often used makeup and masks to disguise himself as a black person in his movies, which forms part of Showmax’s decision to remove his movies.

Showmax spokesperson Richard Boorman has confirmed that several Leon Schuster movies have been removed from the platform.

Boorman said it forms part of their review of all content that could possibly be racially insensitive.

MultiChoice spokesperson Benedict Maaga said the company strongly condemns racism or prejudice of any kind.

Schuster hit back at the decision, saying he was shocked and upset by the decision to review and remove his movies from ShowMax.

He told Netwerk24 he has been doing this type of comedy, where he uses disguises to fool people, for decades.

“I cannot believe that the content of my movies causes any harm. It is completely innocent,” Schuster said.

Previous action by MultiChoice

This is not the first time MultiChoice has removed content from its platform because of racism concerns.

Last year The MultiChoice Group said it will not carry content that includes Steve Hofmeyr on any of its platforms.

This comes after MultiChoice requested a music video which was nominated for a Ghoema Music Award which featured Hofmeyr to be withdrawn.

Hofmeyr’s music video, Die Land, also featured Bok van Blerk, Jay, Ruhan Du Toit and Bobby van Jaarsveld.

MultiChoice Group Executive Corporate Affairs, Joe Heshu said the company did not want Hofmeyr to form part of the Ghoema Music Award event as his views are not aligned with MultiChoice’s values.

“We welcome a society where freedom of speech is celebrated, however we take a stand against racism,” said Heshu.

