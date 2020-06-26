MyBroadband’s new talk show – “What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou”

MyBroadband is launching a new online talk show – “What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou” – which will feature conversations with South Africa’s top IT and telecommunications executives.

The show is hosted by radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou, who is well known from Radio 702’s Technobyte and Tech Busters on CNBC Africa.

Anastasiou is also South Africa’s premier emcee for tech events and has served as master of ceremonies for MyBroadband’s conferences for over a decade.

“What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou” will focus on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on South African businesses, how it is changing the ICT environment, and what the future holds.

The first series includes conversations with venture capitalist and Montegray Capital founder Michael Jordaan, Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, and EOH CEO Stephen van Coller.

New episodes will arrive in the coming weeks, featuring conversations with industry leaders in the IT, telecoms, ecommerce, and financial industries.

Enjoy the trailer below and be sure to visit MyBroadband on Monday for the first episode of “What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou”.