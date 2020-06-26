What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

26 June 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Netflix

IMDb – 7.8

eurovision-song-contest-the-story-of-fire-saga

Heaven is for Real

Showmax

IMDb – 5.8

heaven-is-for-real

Interstellar

Video Play

IMDb – 8.6

interstellar

Slasher – Season 3

Netflix

IMDb – 6.7

slasher

Hitch

Showmax

IMDb – 6.6

hitch

The Prestige

Video Play

IMDb – 8.5

the-prestige

Borgen – Season 3

Netflix

IMDb – 8.5

borgen

The Pursuit of Happyness

Showmax

IMDb – 7.4

the-pursuit-of-happyness

Mind-Blowing Breakthroughs – Season 1

Video Play

IMDb – 8.2

Mind blowing breakthroughs

Truth or Dare

Netflix

IMDb – 5.2

truth-or-dare

30 for 30 – Volume 1

Showmax

IMDb – 8.8

30-for-30

Real Husbands of Hollywood – Season 5

Video Play

IMDb – 7.6

real-husbands-of-hollywood

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Netflix

IMDb – 6.5

roman-j-israel-esq

Lip Service – Season 2

Showmax

IMDb – 7.4

lip-service

Shaft

Video Play

IMDb – 6.4

shaft-2019

What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend