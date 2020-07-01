Spotify launches Premium Duo – R80 per month for 2 accounts

Spotify has launched Premium Duo, a subscription plan that allows two people to access Spotify for a total cost of R80 per month.

Each person gets their own Premium account under a single plan, Spotify said, but they must both reside at the same home address.

Users will also get access to benefits like Duo Mix, which is a regularly updated playlist that is crafted for the two subscribers to find content that they both enjoy.

“Today we are proud to launch Spotify Premium Duo, a first of its kind audio offering for just two people in the same household,” Spotify’s Chief Freemium Business Officer Alex Norström said.

“With two individual Premium accounts, you can both listen independently, uninterrupted and get all your personalised playlists and features tailored just for you.”

“We are thrilled to bring this unique Spotify Premium plan to even more markets around the world.”

Spotify Premium Duo is now available in 55 global markets, including South Africa. To sign-up, users must visit spotify.com/duo and follow the instructions.

Users who haven’t tried Premium before can get the first month of Premium Duo for free, while existing Premium subscribers can switch to Premium Duo by visiting their account page and changing their subscription.

This will retain the user’s account, along with their saved music, podcast, playlists, and recommendations.

Spotify Premium Family plan

The launch of Premium Duo follows Spotify’s launch of another multi-user product in May – Premium Family.

This subscription costs R100 per month and is available for up to six Premium accounts of users who live in the same home.

Like Spotify Duo, Premium Family provides each member with their own individual Spotify account, which means that each user sharing the subscription has their own saved music, podcasts, playlists, and recommendations.

“Spotify hopes families will find the new plan useful, especially while many parents and children are home,” said Spotify.

