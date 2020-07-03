Amazon and Westworld producers to launch new Fallout series

Amazon Studios has licensed the rights to Fallout, and a series based on the popular game series is in development.

The series will be produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Kilter Films, which also produces HBO’s Westworld.

We’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios,” said Nolan and Joy.

Executive producer at Bethesda Game Studios Todd Howard said that Bethesda has considered various ways to bring the game series to a movie or series format.

“But it was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right,” Howard said.

“We’re enormous fans of their work and couldn’t be more excited to work with them and Amazon Studios.”

Albert Cheng, COO, and co-head of TV at Amazon Studios said the company is excited about the project.

“Fallout is an iconic global franchise, with legions of fans worldwide and a rich, deeply compelling storyline that powers it. And Jonah and Lisa are the perfect storytellers to bring this series to life,” said Cheng.

About Fallout

Fallout is a post-apocalyptic role-playing game (RPG) set in an alternate reality where, instead of shunning nuclear technology after World War 2, American society embraces it.

While the country originally thrives by using nuclear-powered electronics and vehicles, a large nuclear war in 2077 ultimately ravages the United States and turns it into a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

However, some citizens are able to shield themselves from the wasteland by sheltering in vaults, and the games usually involve the player leaving their vault and entering the wasteland.

Fallout is one of the best-selling series in history and has received hundreds of awards.

The series is so popular that a mobile game was also developed by Bethesda – Fallout Shelter – which has been downloaded over 170 million times.