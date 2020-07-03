What to watch on Netflix and Showmax this weekend

3 July 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa and Showmax this weekend.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

Netflix

IMDb – 7.4

master-and-commander-the-far-side-of-the-world

Future Man – Season 2

Showmax

IMDb – 7.8

future-man

Zodiac

Netflix

IMDb – 7.7

zodiac

Fighting with My Family

Showmax

IMDb – 7.1

fighting-with-my-family

Warrior Nun – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 6.5

warrior-nun

Brittania – Season 2

Showmax

IMDb – 6.7

britannia

Total Recall

Netflix

IMDb – 7.5

total-recall-1990

Get Shorty – Season 3

Showmax

IMDb – 8.2

get-shorty

Safe House

Netflix

IMDb – 6.7

safe-house

Suits – Season 9

Showmax

IMDb – 8.6

suits

What to watch on Netflix and Showmax this weekend