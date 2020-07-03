Showmax permanently removes 5 Leon Schuster movies

Showmax has removed seven titles from its platform after conducting a racial insensitivity review of its content.

It said that these titles have been removed due to ‘negative racial stereotyping and prominent elements of blackface’.

Included in these removals are five of the six Leon Schuster movies that were under review.

“Of the six Leon Schuster movies reviewed, we will be reinstating Frank & Fearless. The other five will not be returning,” said Showmax in a statement.

These five movies are:

Sweet n Short.

Oh Schucks, It’s Schuster.

You Must Be Joking.

You Must Be Joking Too.

Pay Back The Money.

Showmax said it recognises that these movies are a product of their time and were “created with positive intent”.

“It’s not our place to tell people what is right or wrong, nor what they should find offensive. But we will make decisions as to what content we are comfortable hosting,” said Showmax.

“We believe that platforms such as ours have a role to play in bringing people together through shared experiences.”

“We don’t want to shy away from polarising topics, but we also don’t want to sow division. We won’t always get the balance right, but we’ll do our best to listen and to learn from our mistakes.”

Schuster shocked

Schuster said last month that he was shocked and disappointed by Showmax’s decision to review his movies.

“People who ask me the most to portray a black person in my movies are black South Africans,” said Schuster.

“We stay in South Africa and Africa, which is not a place for sissies or over-sensitive people.”

“The first Mr Bones was released 20 years ago, and for all this time it was good enough for South Africans,” added Schuster.

He also said that Netflix likes the idea and concept of his upcoming movie, and hoped that the movie will go ahead despite the recent controversy.

Speaking to News24, Schuster said there is nothing he can do about Showmax’s decision.

“The best thing I can do is come back with a fantastic new film,” he said.

