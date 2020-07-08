DStv Premium and Showmax Pro – What you need to know

MultiChoice’s new Showmax Pro product – which offers live sport streaming – will not be included with DStv Premium.

DStv currently includes a Showmax subscription as a free value-add for its Premium subscribers in South Africa, which means these users do not have to pay the standard R99 monthly fee to use Showmax.

Since the content included in Showmax Pro is already available on DStv Premium, subscribers may have expected the company to include this package with its flagship subscription as well.

However, the company has confirmed to MyBroadband that Showmax Pro will not be bundled as a value add-on in the same way the standard Showmax subscription is.

This means that DStv Premium subscribers will have to pay for a Showmax Pro subscription in addition to the current Premium monthly fee of R819 if they want to use the service when it comes to South Africa.

The Showmax Pro service was launched in Kenya and Nigeria this week and is expected to be available in the rest of sub-Saharan Africa, including South Africa, in the next six to eight weeks.

Showmax Pro bundles the existing Showmax entertainment streaming service with DStv’s music channels, news, and live sport streaming from SuperSport.

This includes all Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, and PSL games, as well as a wide range of live sport events including IAAF Athletics, professional boxing, and the world’s biggest marathons.

Sport lineup will be different

MultiChoice also told MyBroadband that Showmax Pro in South Africa will not be an exact duplicate of what is on offer in Kenya and Nigeria.

It did not elaborate on how the packages’ content and prices would differ, however.

Showmax has not determined a specific date for its South African launch, but reiterated that it is aiming for a rollout in the next six to eight weeks.

“We’ll announce the content and pricing when we’re ready to go live,” the company said.

A recent MyBroadband comparison of live sports available on the Kenyan version of Showmax Pro and DStv Premium found that several popular live sports slated for broadcasting on SuperSport in July were not included in the new streaming service.

Showmax Pro’s offering in Kenya does not include any live cricket, golf, or motorsport events. Neither services offered coverage of rugby or tennis matches this month either.

In the case of DStv Premium in Kenya, this may be due to the suspension of matches in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DStv Premium in Kenya includes SuperSport 1 and SuperSport 2 – the channels which typically broadcast live rugby and tennis matches.