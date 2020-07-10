What to watch on Netflix and Showmax this weekend

10 July 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa and Showmax this weekend.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Netflix

IMDb – 7.1

forgetting-sarah-marshall

Split

Showmax

IMDb – 7.3

split

Field of Dreams

Netflix

IMDb – 7.5

field-of-dreams

Bewitched

Showmax

IMDb – 4.8

bewitched

Mary Magdalene

Netflix

IMDb – 5.8

mary-magdalene

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Showmax

IMDb – 6.4

once-upon-a-time-in-mexico

Zombieland: Double Tap

Netflix

IMDb – 6.7

zombieland-double-tap

Ultraviolet

Showmax

IMDb – 4.4

ultraviolet

Blood Money

Netflix

IMDb – 5.0

blood-money-2012

The Switch

Showmax

IMDb – 6.1

the-switch

Now read: Live rugby and cricket coming to Showmax Pro in South Africa – Analyst

Share your thoughts: What to watch on Netflix and Showmax…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
What to watch on Netflix and Showmax this weekend