What to watch on Netflix and Showmax this weekend

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa and Showmax this weekend.
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
IMDb – 7.1
Split
IMDb – 7.3
Field of Dreams
IMDb – 7.5
Bewitched
IMDb – 4.8
Mary Magdalene
IMDb – 5.8
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
IMDb – 6.4
Zombieland: Double Tap
IMDb – 6.7
Ultraviolet
IMDb – 4.4
Blood Money
IMDb – 5.0
The Switch
IMDb – 6.1
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.