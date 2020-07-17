What to watch on Netflix and Showmax this weekend

17 July 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa and Showmax this weekend.

Enjoy.

Cursed – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 6.5

Angels & Demons

Netflix and Showmax

IMDb – 6.7

Father Soldier Son

Netflix

IMDb – 5.6

Extreme Africa

Showmax

IMDb – 7.0

The Old Guard

Netflix

IMDb – 6.7

Jumanji

Showmax

IMDb – 6.9

The Business of Drugs – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 7.6

The Bush Years: Family, Duty, Power – Season 1

Showmax

IMDb – 6.8

Footloose

Netflix

IMDb – 5.9

The Next Karate Kid

Showmax

IMDb – 4.4

