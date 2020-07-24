What to watch on Netflix and Showmax this weekend

24 July 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix and Showmax this weekend.

The Kissing Booth 2

Netflix

IMDb – 5.6

Five Feet Apart

Showmax

IMDb – 7.2

Love on the Spectrum – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 8.6

Find Me in Paris – Season 3

Showmax

IMDb – 7.4

Black and Blue

Netflix

IMDb – 6.3

The Outsider

Showmax

IMDb – 8.1

Norsemen – Season 3

Netflix

IMDb – 7.8

Groundhog Day

Showmax

IMDb – 8.0

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) – Season 2

Netflix

IMDb – 7.9

Abominable

Showmax

IMDb – 7.0

