What to watch on Netflix and Showmax this weekend

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix and Showmax this weekend.
The Kissing Booth 2
IMDb – 5.6
Five Feet Apart
IMDb – 7.2
Love on the Spectrum – Season 1
IMDb – 8.6
Find Me in Paris – Season 3
IMDb – 7.4
Black and Blue
IMDb – 6.3
The Outsider
IMDb – 8.1
Norsemen – Season 3
IMDb – 7.8
Groundhog Day
IMDb – 8.0
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) – Season 2
IMDb – 7.9
Abominable
IMDb – 7.0
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.