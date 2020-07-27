DStv launches 2 new sports channels

MultiChoice has announced it has signed a deal with The Walt Disney Company Africa to offer more sports channels and content to DStv customers.

The partnership will result in DStv customers receiving two 24-hour ESPN channels from 29 July which will provide subscribers with an extensive range of US sports to watch.

Sports leagues that will be available on ESPN and ESPN2 include:

National Basketball Association (NBA)

National Football League (NFL)

Major League Baseball (MLB)

According to MultiChoice, the channels will also offer live football from the English Football League (EFL), Scottish Premier Football League (SPFL), Dutch Eredivisie, and Major League Soccer (MLS).

Increased African sports coverage will also become available to SuperSport viewers through this deal, including the West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations and featured boxing tournaments and events.

The ESPN and ESPN2 channels will be made available to DStv customers from 29 July, MultiChoice confirmed.

“As Africa’s leading video entertainment platform, we are unwavering in our commitment to ensure that we continue to find the best available content to delight our customers, both now and into the future,” said MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela.

“We endeavour to deliver both world-class international content as well as the very best in local content, giving our loyal customers a never-ending selection of outstanding entertainment.”

Senior Vice President and Country Manager of The Walt Disney Company Africa Christine Service said that ESPN’s content will provide great value to DStv’s sports fans.

“From reliving the greatest moments in sports history to seeing those moments being made, ESPN’s compelling content and unique personality will be a complementary addition to MultiChoice Group’s sports offering,” said Service.

“We are thrilled to be bringing the achievements and triumphs of both international and local athletes, our quality storytelling and innovative programming to a whole new audience of sports fans in Africa.”