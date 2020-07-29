Netflix scores big with Emmy nominations

The list of 2020 Primetime Emmy nominations announced on Tuesday includes over 250 nominations for shows and television movies from video streaming services.

Six of the 16 networks with the most nominations were streaming services, with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu claiming the top spots of these contenders.

Netflix’s record total of 160 nominations is way ahead of the rest, beating cable TV network HBO – which garnered 107 nominations – for the second year in a row.

Crime drama Ozark was the streaming giant’s stand-out performer with a total of 18 nominations. It was one of 10 series from the company that received more than five nominations.

Other big Netflix hits included Stranger Things, The Crown, Dead to Me, The Kominsky Method, Unorthodox, and Unbelievable – all of which were nominated for best series in their respective categories.

Other streaming services

On the streaming service front, Netflix was followed by Amazon Prime Video with 30 nominations, and Hulu which scored 26.

Prime Video boasts the biggest number of nominations for a single show on a streaming service, with The Marvelous Mrs Maisel getting 20 nominations.

Newcomers Disney+ and Apple TV+ also picked up 19 and 18 nominations, respectively.

15 of Disney+’s nominations were for The Mandalorian, which also received a nod for Best Drama Series.

Despite receiving awards at other prominent events, Apple TV+’s The Morning Show failed to secure a nomination in the best drama category.

After an underwhelming launch in April 2020, Quibi managed 10 nominations, which included nods for Rendo 911! and Most Dangerous Game in the Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series category.

Announcement of winners

The winners will be announced during the 72nd Primetime Emmy ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and aired on ABC on 20 September.

It is not yet clear what format the show will take on, given the limits imposed on large gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is a breakdown of the streaming services with the highest number of Emmy nominations.

Netflix – 160

Amazon Prime Video – 30

Hulu – 26

Disney+ – 19

Apple TV+ – 18

Quibi – 10

Oculus – 3

YouTube – 2

Now read: DStv launches 2 new sports channels