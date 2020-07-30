SABC to stream the FA Cup Final online

The SABC has announced that it will stream the 2020 FA Cup Final on a dedicated live streaming portal.

The match, which will be between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC, will take place on Saturday 1 August at 17:30, and will also be broadcast on SABC 3.

“As we build up to the final of one of the most prestigious, oldest, and hotly contested club cup tournaments in the world this Saturday evening, SABC Sport is demonstrating its unswerving commitment to reengineer itself into a sports broadcaster for the future with the roll-out of the SABC Sport livestreaming portal,” said SABC head of sport Gary Rathbone.

“The FA Cup is an opportunity for SABC Sport to cater live football content to our audiences everywhere and what better way to deliver this prestigious event than to include digital platforms such as the livestreaming portal.”

“The initiative showcases the importance that we place as a free to air broadcaster, in providing public value to everyone in the country,” said Rathbone.

The SABC said it will continue to explore new digital media platforms to drive engagement from its existing audience base, appeal to “new football-loving digital natives” and ensure that the public service broadcaster is accessible everywhere for every sports fan in the country.

FA Cup deal a big success

In June, the SABC signed a deal to broadcast the quarterfinals, semi-finals, and finals of the 2019/2020 FA Cup season, and it said that audience ratings have proven that the deal is providing its audience with the sports content they want.

It said that the semi-final match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City saw a 142% increase in audience share for its time slot, while the match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC saw an audience share of 200% of the norm.

Overall, it said, the broadcasting of the FA Cup on SABC 3 increase its annual channel audience share by 76%.

Now read: Spotify results show rebound in adverts and music streaming