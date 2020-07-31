DStv cuts down on M-Net Movie channels – All the details

DStv will be reorganising its M-Net Movie channels from the six current channels into four “slick, fuss-free” channels from 1 September, the company has announced.
These channels will be known as M-Net Movies 1, 2, 3, and 4.
DStv said that while there will be fewer M-Net Movie channels after this change, it will not impact the number of movies customers have access to.
“It’s important for us to facilitate the best possible viewing experience for our DStv customers in our ever-evolving world of entertainment,” said MultiChoice SA CEO Mark Rayner.
“While the proposition of the current six movie channels – M-Net Movies Premiere, Action Plus, Action, Smile, Zone and All Stars – made perfect sense when they launched years ago, recent comments and requests from our movie-loving DStv audiences indicated that it was time for a reboot.”
All four of these channels will be available to Premium subscribers, while compact customers will have access to M-Net Movies 3 and 4. Family and Access customers will only have access to M-Net Movies 4.
Two other movie-related DStv channel changes have been announced by MultiChoice.
Holiday pop-up channel FliekNET will become a permanent channel on DStv from 1 September, while DStv will also launch a new channel – called KIX – which will broadcast popular martial arts movies involving the likes of Jet Li and Jackie Chan.
CEO of General Entertainment and Connected Video at MultiChoice Group Yolisa Phahle said that this is just the beginning of DStv’s plans to improve its film offering.
“In our quest to remain Africa’s most-loved storyteller, innovation and quality will always be key. Local movies will also play an increasingly important role, alongside screening handpicked Hollywood films first on all our platforms,” said Phahle.
DStv’s new movie channel arrangements are detailed below:
|New DStv movie channels
|Channel name
|Channel number
|Bouquets
|Description
|M-Net Movies 1
|104
|Premium
|This is the new number-one destination for the latest local and international feel-good, wholesome movies for the entire family.
Those who loved the kid-friendly Animania festivals on M-Net Movies Smile, as well as blockbuster romcoms and gripping dramas, will need an ample supply of popcorn for the good times ahead.
|M-Net Movies 2
|106
|Premium
|Buckle up! M-Net Movies 2 will unleash an adrenaline rush with recent heart-pumping, explosive action films.
The schedule will be packed with all kinds of adventures and thrills and spills at maximum velocity!
|M-Net Movies 3
|107
|Premium, Compact
|Welcome to the place where all the movie heroes and heroines hang out, either saving the day in adventure classics, or inhabiting the imaginary worlds of sci-fi and fantasy.
Sometimes, they even tickle the funny bones in star-studded comedies, or show off their acting chops in gripping dramas.
|M-Net Movies 4
|108
|Premium, Compact, Family, Access
|The world’s biggest blockbusters, as well as their prequels and sequels, are lined up here.
While movie franchise lovers can enjoy great movies for hours on end, friends and family can join all the action and fun too.
|FliekNET
|149
|Premium
|This channel will be showcasing locally produced blockbuster movies, classic favourites and a variety of Afrikaans film formats such feature films, short films, story films, made-for-TV movies and documentaries.
The channel will also feature new straight-to-kykNET films produced by South African filmmakers as part of the continuous investment in the local film and television industry.
|KIX
|TBC
|TBC
|Everybody was kung-fu fighting on this channel. The best of all Martial Arts movies will live here.
This channel promises to bring all the viewers the best scenes from all-time favourites, from Jackie Chan to Bruce Lee – the family will definitely have to dedicate a day of the week to all the action.
|M-Net Movies Pop-Up
|111
|Premium
|To keep it fresh and exciting, there will be a host of festivals and themed surprises on these channels.
Furthermore, the M-Net Movies team will continue cooking up more binge fests with M-Net Movies Pop Up channels.
In future, these pop-up delights will be served on DStv Channel 111.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.