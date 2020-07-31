DStv cuts down on M-Net Movie channels – All the details

DStv will be reorganising its M-Net Movie channels from the six current channels into four “slick, fuss-free” channels from 1 September, the company has announced.

These channels will be known as M-Net Movies 1, 2, 3, and 4.

DStv said that while there will be fewer M-Net Movie channels after this change, it will not impact the number of movies customers have access to.

“It’s important for us to facilitate the best possible viewing experience for our DStv customers in our ever-evolving world of entertainment,” said MultiChoice SA CEO Mark Rayner.

“While the proposition of the current six movie channels – M-Net Movies Premiere, Action Plus, Action, Smile, Zone and All Stars – made perfect sense when they launched years ago, recent comments and requests from our movie-loving DStv audiences indicated that it was time for a reboot.”

All four of these channels will be available to Premium subscribers, while compact customers will have access to M-Net Movies 3 and 4. Family and Access customers will only have access to M-Net Movies 4.

Two other movie-related DStv channel changes have been announced by MultiChoice.

Holiday pop-up channel FliekNET will become a permanent channel on DStv from 1 September, while DStv will also launch a new channel – called KIX – which will broadcast popular martial arts movies involving the likes of Jet Li and Jackie Chan.

CEO of General Entertainment and Connected Video at MultiChoice Group Yolisa Phahle said that this is just the beginning of DStv’s plans to improve its film offering.

“In our quest to remain Africa’s most-loved storyteller, innovation and quality will always be key. Local movies will also play an increasingly important role, alongside screening handpicked Hollywood films first on all our platforms,” said Phahle.

DStv’s new movie channel arrangements are detailed below: