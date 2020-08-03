Big changes to SuperSport – New channel lineup launched

SuperSport has announced a major overhaul to its sports channels on DStv, launching a new lineup of channels across bouquets.

The broadcaster said it has dropped the numbering system it has used for its channels for the past two decades, replacing it with a thematic offering around individual sports.

SuperSport said this change would make it easier for viewers to find their favourite sports, adding that it would be effective from 1 September 2020.

“From September 1, SuperSport viewers on DStv will be able to enjoy special dedicated channels for leagues and sports, among them the PSL, the Premier League, La Liga, rugby, cricket, golf, tennis, motorsport and several others, which will now have a home to call their own,” SuperSport said.

These channels will not only include live sport – they will also offer supplementary programming such as magazine shows and highlights.

New channels include SuperSport Grandstand, a “flagship channel” which will host the best of any live curated sport available to DStv Premium customers at any one time, including soccer, rugby, cricket, golf, and tennis.

This channel will be immediately after Blitz in the front of the overhauled lineup.

Themed channels

Supersport added that it would also launch multiple themed channels, including a “Variety” channel offering.

Beyond this new lineup, DStv’s new sports line-up includes ESPN and ESPN 2, on channels 218 and 219.

“This is a landmark decision in SuperSport’s history and one we’re convinced will add a fresh and invigorating dimension to our broadcasts,” said Supersport chief executive Gideon Khobane.

“The changes will mean that additional SuperSport channels of local and international sporting content will be added to the DStv package.”

“Genre channelling will no doubt increase awareness of a broader range of content, which may have always been on the platform, but wasn’t necessarily easy to discover. This signals a radical change designed to make content discovery more seamless,” Khobane said.

SuperSport said that exhaustive market research has shown that fans would prefer to enjoy the sport of their choice on a dedicated, named channel.

Supersport’s new channel lineup will be available from 1 September.

The full SuperSport channel lineup, as well as its availability across DStv packages, is detailed below.

SuperSport channel lineup

DStv packages