DStv kills off BBC First

MultiChoice has announced that it will discontinue its BBC First channel on DStv, effective from 1 September.

The company said that this change is part of a “refresh of its British entertainment lineup”, with a selection of the British drama continuing on BBC Brit.

“Customers can continue to enjoy an increased range of British content on DStv’s suite of popular BBC channels as well as on M-Net, Catch Up, and Showmax,” the company said.

British shows that will continue include The Chase S13, Love Island UK S6, Britain’s Got Talent S14, The Bay S1, and The Capture.

“We are putting compelling drama and variety in one place and on one BBC channel and have increased acquisition of British content by adding titles to M-Net,” said MultiChoice Group CEO Yolisa Phahle.

“This will reduce the repeats on M-Net and strengthen our daytime schedule.”

In addition to this channel cut, MultiChoice also announced that M-Net’s first daily drama in more than 10 years – Legacy – would be screened from the end of September.

The new 13-part female-driven M-Net drama Inconceivable also launches in September, MultiChoice said.

“We would like to thank viewers for their support of BBC First over the past five years,” said BBC Studios EMEA executive vice president Nick Percy.

“BBC Brit will continue to offer some drama series as part of its schedule, and we will be looking for new opportunities that will allow us to continue to bring drama fans the full range of quality productions coming out of the UK.”

“We have operated BBC branded channels on the DStv platform for over 20 years and remain committed to bringing our viewers the very best programming from the BBC and leading UK production houses,” Percy said.

MultiChoice said it remains committed to maintaining its long-standing relationship with the BBC and will continue work with the broadcaster to ensure the best British entertainment for its customers.

Now read: Tax money used to pay for DStv subscriptions of local government officials