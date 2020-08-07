What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

7 August 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

The Rain – Season 3

Netflix

IMDb – 7.3

the-rain

On the Basis of Sex

Showmax

IMDb – 7.0

on-the-basis-of-sex

Black-ish

Video Play

IMDb – 7.1

black-ish

High Seas – Season 3

Netflix

IMDb – 6.8

high-seas

A Knight’s Tale

Showmax

IMDb – 6.9

a-knights-tale

The Invisible Man

Video Play

IMDb – 7.1

the-invisible-man

Work It

Netflix

IMDb – 7.0

work-it

Destroyer

Showmax

IMDb – 6.2

destroyer

Adams Apples

Video Play

IMDb – 8.2

Adams Apples

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend

Netflix

IMDb – 7.5

unbreakable-kimmy-schmidt-kimmy-vs-the-reverend

21 & Over

Showmax

IMDb – 5.8

21-and-over

The End of the Affair

Video Play

IMDb – 7.1

the-end-of-the-affair

Anelka: Misunderstood

Netflix

IMDb – 6.6

anelka-misunderstood

Bombshell

Showmax

IMDb – 6.8

bombshell-2019

To Write Love On Her Arms

Video Play

IMDb – 6.6

to-write-love-on-her-arms

