What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

The Rain – Season 3

Netflix

IMDb – 7.3

On the Basis of Sex

Showmax

IMDb – 7.0

Black-ish

Video Play

IMDb – 7.1

High Seas – Season 3

Netflix

IMDb – 6.8

A Knight’s Tale

Showmax

IMDb – 6.9

The Invisible Man

Video Play

IMDb – 7.1

Work It

Netflix

IMDb – 7.0

Destroyer

Showmax

IMDb – 6.2

Adams Apples

Video Play

IMDb – 8.2

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend

Netflix

IMDb – 7.5

21 & Over

Showmax

IMDb – 5.8

The End of the Affair

Video Play

IMDb – 7.1

Anelka: Misunderstood

Netflix

IMDb – 6.6

Bombshell

Showmax

IMDb – 6.8

To Write Love On Her Arms

Video Play

IMDb – 6.6

Now read: Big DStv changes coming on 1 September