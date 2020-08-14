What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

14 August 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa, Showmax, and Video Play.

Greenleaf – Season 5

Netflix

IMDb7.3

greenleaf

Playing With Fire

Showmax

IMDb4.9

playing-with-fire

Deep Blue Sea 3

Video Play

IMDb4.6

deep-blue-sea-3

Fearless

Netflix

IMDbN/A

fearless

Anna

Showmax

IMDb6.6

anna-2019

Men of Honor

Video Play

IMDb7.2

men-of-honor

Project Power

Netflix

IMDb7.6

project-power

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile

Showmax

IMDb6.6

extremely-wicked-shockingly-evil-and-vile

The Haunted Hathaways

Video Play

IMDb5.3

the-haunted-hathaways

The Invention of Lying

Netflix

IMDb6.4

the-invention-of-lying

Find Me in Paris – Season 3

Showmax

IMDb7.4

find-me-in-paris

Being Farouk

Video Play

IMDbN/A

Being Farouk

(Un)Well – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb6.3

un-well

Kin Style

Video Play

IMDbN/A

KIn Style

