Netflix working on new “Shuffle Play” feature

Netflix is testing a feature that allows users to choose a “Shuffle Play” option which will result in Netflix showing them content that it thinks they will like.

The new feature is accessible as a large button underneath your profile on the Netflix profile selection screen.

Netflix told TechCrunch that the goal of this new feature is to let users easily find content that is tailored to their tastes.

This would result in Netflix functioning more like traditional TV, where users can turn Netflix on and be served content, as opposed to having to find the content themselves.

The streaming giant also said that the rollout began last month, and is only available on smart TVs.

This is not the first time that Netflix has tried to make a shuffle feature work.

Last year, Netflix tested a mode that let users choose a show and played random episodes from it.

Recently, Netflix also tested a shuffle feature available in the Netflix Smart TV app’s sidebar which was called “Play Something.”

However, while Netflix continues to test shuffle features, it has not yet confirmed that it will definitely launch this functionality to its entire user base, as it is still awaiting feedback on the current test.

MultiChoice bundles Netflix with DStv

MultiChoice recently signed a deal with Netflix and Amazon to bring these streaming services to its Explora decoder.

The company referred to this transaction in its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2020.

However, the Competition Commission is investigating the deal.

When asked for comment, it could not provide further details about the investigation because it is at a “very sensitive stage”.

However, since it focuses on business practices, mergers, and deals that could restrict competition, it is probable that the Competition Commission is concerned about the deal’s potential to limit competition in South Africa.

Now read: Showmax Pro with live sport to launch in South Africa