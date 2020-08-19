Showmax Pro in South Africa – Prices and live sports revealed

Showmax has sent a notice to subscribers in South Africa informing them that Showmax Pro is launching in the country today, Wednesday 19 August 2020.

Showmax Pro offers subscribers additional content alongside the traditional Showmax entertainment service, including music channels, news, and live sport streaming.

It is positioned as an alternative to Netflix, with the benefit of including live sports streaming which is not available on competing services.

“The launch of Showmax Pro means we’ve made some updates to our Terms and Conditions, which can be found on showmax.com,” the notice stated.

According to the new terms, Showmax Pro includes selected sports, news, and entertainment content.

It is available on various devices, offering two simultaneous viewing streams with a resolution of up to 720p, and allows for five registered devices.

Showmax Pro Mobile also offers selected sports, news, and entertainment, but is available only on smartphones and tablets, grants only one viewing stream and a single registered device.

The mobile package also limits streaming resolution to standard definition.

Live sport streaming

According to the FAQ document on the Showmax website, Showmax Pro will offer the following sports:

Football: English Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, FA Cup, UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues (SA only), and Premier Soccer League.

English Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, FA Cup, UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues (SA only), and Premier Soccer League. Athletics : Diamond League, and World Challenge League.

: Diamond League, and World Challenge League. Running: Berlin, Boston, London, NYC, and Soweto Marathons.

Berlin, Boston, London, NYC, and Soweto Marathons. Boxing: Selected IBF, WBA, WBO, WBC and African Boxing events.

Selected IBF, WBA, WBO, WBC and African Boxing events. Other (SA only): Swimming, extreme sports, eSports, basketball, triathlon, horse racing, EFC, netball, and hockey.

Motorsport, tennis, and cycling will not be available in South Africa at launch.

“This list is subject to change based on rights limitations from sporting bodies and events availability may vary from country to country,” Showmax said.

“We are constantly adding new, exciting events to our catalogue and will keep you updated.”

An archived version of the FAQ revealed that Showmax Pro will be priced as follows:

Showmax Pro – R449 per month

Showmax Pro Mobile – R225 per month

Showmax Pro and Showmax Pro Mobile

The new Showmax Pro and Showmax Pro Mobile offerings are detailed in the image below (click to expand).

