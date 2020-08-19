DStv Streama unveiled – DStv, Sport, Showmax, and YouTube

MultiChoice has launched a DStv Streama set-top box which allows subscribers to view DStv content and shows from other streaming services without a satellite dish.

The DStv Streama device connects to the Internet via Wi-Fi or Ethernet cable and connects to your TV through HDMI.

“The DStv Streama offers all of the best content customers have come to enjoy, including an array of sport, entertainment, news and kids’ content,” MultiChoice said.

“With the Streama’s selection of applications such as Showmax and YouTube, it presents all your viewing options in one place.”

MultiChoice added that the DStv Streama allows users to seamlessly switch between applications like DStv, Showmax, and YouTube.

Customers will need a DStv login to use a DStv Streama, but no active DStv subscription is required.

The company said the price and launch date of the DStv Streama will be announced in due course.

Technical details

The DStv Streama is built on top of the RDK platform – an operator tier platform, designed and built by a collective of TV operators including Sky and Comcast.

Its secure environment protects content rights holders, which are key to the Pay TV and OTT industry.

MultiChoice said RDK was selected because it enables DStv to “deliver the best entertainment experience for their customers whilst enabling flexibility and security”.

The DStv Streama offers 4K streaming capability, which can be accessed in conjunction with a 4K-capable TV set.

Selected third-party applications available on the Streama will offer 4K streaming content, subject to availability and subscription terms.

MultiChoice said subscriptions to third party apps will not be included in the DStv subscription.

However, the company said it may have offers that allow a customer to get a discount or special offer on those subscriptions.

DStv Streama users will be able to stream content from DStv, Showmax, and YouTube and stream music via the JOOX app.

They will also be able to check the weather by using the People’s Weather app and check the latest fixtures, results, and scores via the SuperSport app.

Separate subscription may be required for some of these services.

DStv Streama Tech Specs Hardware manufacturer Skyworth Chip AMLogic S905X2 Quad Core ARM processor RAM 2GB DDR4 Onboard storage 8GB eMMC Connectivity WiFi: 2×2 802.11 (ac, b, g, n) 100Mb/s Ethernet port Bluetooth Low Energy BLE4.2 Video output 4K, HDR10, Dolby Vision Frames Up to 60 FPS Audio Dolby Atmos 5.1.2, Dolby Digital plus, HE-AAC Ports HDMI 2.1 x 1; SPDIF x 1; USB x 1

