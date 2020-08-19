DStv launches M-Net Movies add-on for R99 per month

MultiChoice has announced its Add Movies product, which allows customers of selected packages to access M-Net’s top three movie channels for an additional R99 per month.

Subscribers to the DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Family, Access, EasyView, and Indian packages can access this new offering, which offers them access to M-Net Movies 1, M-Net Movies 2, and fliekNET.

This is available to both new and existing subscribers and will provide DStv subscribers with hundreds of new movies every year that would previously have only been accessible to Premium subscribers.

MultiChoice also confirmed that Premium-exclusive pop-up channels will also become available to Add Movies subscribers when they are available.

These three movie channels are described as follows:

M-Net Movies 1 delivers family-friendly, animation, comedy, romance, and award-winning drama movies on channel 104

delivers family-friendly, animation, comedy, romance, and award-winning drama movies on channel 104 M-Net Movies 2 delivers the latest adrenaline-packed action, sci-fi, fantasy, and thriller movies on channel 106

delivers the latest adrenaline-packed action, sci-fi, fantasy, and thriller movies on channel 106 fliekNET, which was previously a pop-up channel, will now become a permanent channel and showcases locally-produced blockbuster movies, classic favourites, and a variety of Afrikaans film formats on channel 149.

MultiChoice highlighted that this does not mean it will be shutting down BoxOffice, as films available from BoxOffice are not yet available on these movie channels.

The launch date of this new product is yet to be announced, and customers will be able to sign up to it on the DStv Self Service platforms (the DStv App, WhatsApp, USSD, or online) when it is live.

New DStv products

MultiChoice has announced a number of other new offerings as part of an online event.

These include the DStv Explora Ultra decoder, which will provide high-quality satellite broadcasting and integration with popular streaming services.

MultiChoice said this decoder will give customers “the best of the satellite world and the best of the streaming world” in a single package.

The company also unveiled the DStv Streama set-top box which allows subscribers to view DStv and other streaming content without a satellite dish.

Customers will need a DStv login to use a DStv Streama, but will not need an active DStv subscription, MultiChoice said.

It has also announced the launch of a standalone DStv streaming service which enables customers to sign up for DStv and stream content exclusively through its online platform.

It will partner with networks and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to offer bundled packages that combine uncapped Internet with streaming packages such as this one.

