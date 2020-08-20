Showmax Pro live sport and prices – South Africa vs International

MultiChoice has rolled out its new Showmax Pro offering in South Africa, expanding the offering of its streaming service with a selection of live sports.

Showmax Pro offers subscribers additional content alongside the traditional Showmax entertainment service, including music channels, news, and live sports streaming.

It is positioned as a competitor to Netflix with the added benefit of live sports streaming, which is not available on competing services.

The selection of movies and series available on the streaming service is identical in many of the countries in which it operates, making its value proposition consistent across the African continent.

This is not the case for live sports streaming, however.

Showmax states that all the live sport available to stream on its online platform is sourced from SuperSport, but this does not mean the full SuperSport catalogue is included.

Many of the major sports available on DStv’s satellite broadcasting service are not available – including cricket and rugby.

In other categories, certain sports are not included. For example, the global version of Showmax Pro includes MotoGP but not Formula 1.

This changes according to country, too, as no motorsport content is included in the Showmax Pro offering for South Africa.

We compared the selection of live sport available on the local and international versions of Showmax Pro, as well as their prices.

Sport selection and pricing

Showmax details its SuperSport live sport selection on its website, listing a number of sports within various categories.

This list also specifies the differences between the South African and international versions of Showmax Pro.

A number of sports are tagged as “not available in SA”, while others are mentioned as being available in South Africa only.

It was also noted that the South African version is considerably more expensive than the international version, which is priced in US dollars.

The content and price comparison is shown below.

Category South Africa International Football English Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, FA Cup, UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues (SA only), Premier Soccer League, and more English Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, FA Cup, Premier Soccer League, and more Rugby – – Cricket – – Motorsport – MotoGP, Dakar Rally, NASCAR Cup, and more Tennis – All Grand Slams and ATP Tour events Athletics Diamond League, World Challenge League, and more Diamond League, World Challenge League, and more Running Berlin, Boston, London, NYC, Soweto Marathons, and more Berlin, Boston, London, NYC, Soweto Marathons, and more Cycling – Tour De France, World Tour events, and more Boxing Selected IBF, WBA, WBO, WBC, and African Boxing events Selected IBF, WBA, WBO, WBC, and African Boxing events Other Swimming, Extreme Sports, eSports, Basketball, Triathlon, Horse Racing, EFC, Netball, Hockey, and much more – Price (Showmax Pro) R449 $17.99 (R310) Price (Showmax Pro Mobile) R225 $8.99 (R155)

No rugby or cricket

MyBroadband spoke to MultiChoice SA CEO Mark Rayner about the selection of live sport available on the local version of its streaming platform.

Rayner said that the price and catalogue of the South African version of Showmax Pro was a balance of consumer demand and pricing.

He said it was for this reason that football was included, and cricket and rugby were excluded.

“Football is Africa’s biggest sport, there is no question about that,” Rayner said.

“If you were to put all of the sport in, you may end up with a price point that is not attractive to people for an online service.”

He said those who want access to all the sport they can get should sign up for DStv Premium, instead.

“If a person is a sports fanatic and they want it all – go get DStv. And if they want it online, we now have that available for you online,” he said.

“If you are football-mad and less crazy about the other sports, Showmax Pro could be the right choice for you.”