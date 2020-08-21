What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

21 August 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

Like Crazy

Netflix

IMDb – 6.7

like-crazy-2011

Annedroids – Season 4

Showmax

IMDb – 6.3

annedroids

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Video Play

IMDb – 5.3

batman-v-superman-dawn-of-justice

Rita – Season 5

Netflix

IMDb – 8.1

rita

Kenny

Showmax

IMDb – 7.3

kenny-2017

Man Of Steel

Video Play

IMDb – 7.0

man-of-steel

Pope Francis: A Man of His Word

Netflix

IMDb – 5.9

pope-francis-a-man-of-his-word

The Hottie and The Nottie

Showmax

IMDb – 1.9

the-hottie-and-the-nottie

Suicide Squad

Video Play

IMDb – 6.0

suicide-squad

Biohackers – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 6.4

biohackers

The Addams Family

Showmax

IMDb – 5.8

the-addams-family-2019

The Dark Knight

Video Play

IMDb – 9.0

the-dark-knight

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Netflix

IMDb – 6.2

jurassic-world-fallen-kingdom

The Walking Dead – Season 10

Showmax

IMDb – 8.3

the-walking-dead

Birds of Prey

Video Play

IMDb – 6.1

birds-of-prey-and-the-fantabulous-emancipation-of-one-harley-quinn

