DStv Premium vs Showmax Pro – The winner is clear

MultiChoice recently launched its new Showmax Pro package in South Africa, offering Showmax subscribers an expanded version of the streaming service with a selection of live sport.

In addition to sports streaming, Showmax Pro also includes access to news and entertainment content.

This places the service in competition with DStv – especially considering the ability to sign up for DStv as a standalone streaming service, which will be available to customers in the near future.

This streaming service will allow customers to access all the content available on their DStv bouquet without a satellite installation.

The company also launched a new Explora Ultra decoder and a Streama set-top box, both of which include support for third-party streaming services.

For many South Africans, much of the value of DStv is found in its extensive sports offering, although the most in-demand content is exclusive to the DStv Premium bouquet.

Showmax Pro now offers live sports streaming, but it is important to note that this does not include much of the sport available on DStv Premium.

When asked about the exclusion of certain sports from the Showmax Pro offering, MultiChoice SA CEO Mark Rayner told MyBroadband that the price and catalogue of the South African version of Showmax Pro was a balance of consumer demand and pricing.

He said it was for this reason that football was included, and cricket and rugby were excluded.

“Football is Africa’s biggest sport, there is no question about that,” Rayner said.

“If you were to put all of the sport in, you may end up with a price point that is not attractive to people for an online service.”

He said those who want access to all the sport they can get should sign up for DStv Premium, instead.

To help South Africans choose between Showmax Pro and DStv Premium, we have compared each platform’s content offering and pricing.

Live sport comparison

The biggest difference between DStv Premium and Showmax is the selection of live sport they have available.

Additionally, while Showmax has a vast collection of series on its platform – including popular HBO originals such as Westworld and Game of Thrones – these are not relevant to this comparison.

This is because the base version of Showmax is included with a DStv Premium subscription at no extra charge.

Subsequently, we compared the live sport offered by each platform to help new customers choose between DStv Premium and Showmax Pro.

It should also be noted that DStv Premium offers Catch Up and Box Office services, which allow viewers to view on-demand content, in addition to the standard version of Showmax.

The list of available sport on each platform is shown below, based on information published by Showmax and the list of sports on the DStv and SuperSport websites.

Showmax Pro vs DStv Premium – Live Sport Content Showmax Pro DStv Premium Football English Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, FA Cup, UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues, Premier Soccer League, and more. English Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, FA Cup, UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues, Premier Soccer League, and more. Rugby None Guinness Pro 14, Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership Motorsport None Formula 1, Formula 2, IndyCar, NASCAR, Formula Um, MotoGP, Superbikes, Dakar Rally Tennis None ATP, WTA, Wimbledon, US Open, Wimbledon Golf None US PGA Tour, European Tour, Sunshine Tour, PGA Championship, US Open, US Masters, Open Championship, Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup Cricket None International Test Series and tours, ICC World Test Championship Athletics IAAF, Diamond League, World Challenge League, Berlin, Boston, London, NYC, Soweto Marathons, and more IAAF, Diamond League, World Challenge League, Berlin, Boston, London, NYC, Soweto Marathons, and more Cycling None Tour de France, International Cycling Boxing Selected IBF, WBA, WBO, WBC, and African Boxing events Selected IBF, WBA, WBO, WBC, and African Boxing events Other Swimming, Extreme Sports, eSports, Basketball, Triathlon, Horse Racing, EFC, Netball, Hockey, and more Swimming, Extreme Sports, eSports, Basketball, Triathlon, Horse Racing, EFC, Netball, Hockey, and more

Pricing and verdict

When comparing the live sport offered by each platform, it is plain to see that DStv Premium is the superior service.

However, it is important to note that the standalone, satellite-free version of DStv Premium is not yet available. It will also be priced identically upon launch.

At this price, however, DStv Premium is an attractive option over Showmax Pro – especially if you are interested in popular live sports such as Formula 1, cricket, rugby, and tennis.

With the base version of Showmax included in its price as well as Box Office and Catch Up, DStv Premium is a great choice for sports fans who want access to as much content as possible.

However, if you are looking to save money on monthly content subscriptions and are not interested in watching live golf, cricket, rugby, tennis, motorsport, and cycling but still want to watch live football matches, Showmax Pro may be the better option for you.

Showmax Pro is also available as a mobile-only streaming service at a much cheaper monthly price of R225. The resolution and devices supported by this service are limited to 480p and smartphones or tablets, respectively.

The prices of the full version of Showmax Pro and DStv Premium are shown below.

DStv Premium Showmax Pro Monthly Charge R819 R449 Access Fee R100 R0 Total R919 R449

