What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

28 August 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

American Psycho

Netflix

IMDb – 7.6

american-psycho

Love Life – Season 1

Showmax

IMDb – 7.4

love-life

Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons

Video Play

IMDb – 6.8

deathstroke-knights-and-dragons-the-movie

Jumanji: The Next Level

Netflix

IMDb – 6.7

jumanji-the-next-level

House of Drag – Season 2

Showmax

IMDb – 4.9

house-of-drag

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Video Play

IMDb – 7.9

teenage-mutant-ninja-turtles

Lucifer – Season 5

Netflix

IMDb – 8.2

lucifer

Booksmart

Showmax

IMDb – 7.2

booksmart

Loving Daniella

Video Play

IMDb – N/A

Loving Daniella

Trinkets – Season 2

Netflix

IMDb – 7.1

trinkets

Siren – Season 3

Showmax

IMDb – 7.0

siren

Famous Last Words

Video Play

IMDb – N/A

Famous Last Words

The Sleepover

Netflix

IMDb –5.5

the-sleepover

Galveston

Showmax

IMDb – 6.2

galveston

Momentum Generation

Video Play

IMDb – 8.1

Momentum Generation

Now read: Netflix is making a live-action Resident Evil series

Share your thoughts: What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, a…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend