How to save on movie tickets at Ster Kinekor and Nu Metro

Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro re-opened several cinema complexes on 28 August, promising viewers a return to the big screen in compliance with lockdown restrictions.
MyBroadband recently compared the ticket and refreshment prices at Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro on opening day and found that you could pay between R120 and R163 for a single standard 2D movie ticket and a regular popcorn and coke combo.
However, even if you are a casual moviegoer, you should not be paying full price for a movie ticket.
Through various rewards programmes and partnerships, Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro offer many different ways to get discounts on movie tickets.
A few programmes, like Sanlam Reality and Ster-Kinekor’s Subscription Club, also offer discounts on refreshments.
Movie discounts – Ster-Kinekor vs Nu Metro
The following table summarises the discount programmes on offer at Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro:
|Cinema discount programmes
|Ster-Kinekor
|2D
|3D
|Cine Prestige (2D)
|Cine Prestige (3D)
|IMAX
|Tuesday – Club
|50% off
|50% off
|50% off
|50% off
|50% off
|Edgars Club
|R32–R53
|R59–R72
|–
|–
|–
|Discovery Vitality
|R32–R49
|R42–R62
|R130.00
|R130.00
|R120.00
|Pick ‘n Pay Smart Shopper
|R30 (3,000 points)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Nu Metro
|2D
|3D
|Scene VIP (2D)
|Scene VIP (3D)
|Scene Xtreme
|Wowza Wednesday
|Not open during lockdown
|Clicks ClubCard
|R55
|R75
|R80
|R95
|–
|Momentum Multiply
|R30-R50
|R47-R72
|R66
|R77
|R77
|Sanlam Reality
|R25
|R45
|–
|–
|–
|Absa Rewards
|R40
|R50
|R55–R70
|R63—R70
|R65
Each of the discount programmes work in their own unique way:
- Momentum Multiply – Discounts vary depending on your status in the programme.
- Sanlam Reality – Buy a medium popcorn and drink for R30 with every discounted ticket. Excludes Scene Xtreme, VIP, and 4DX.
- SK Club – 50% off one movie ticket on Tuesdays, including 3D movies, Cine Prestige, IMAX, and movies in their first week of release.
- Edgars Club – Maximum of two tickets per member, per day.
- Absa – Exchange Rewards cash for movie tickets at a discounted price. Includes up to 12 standard 2D or 3D Nu Metro tickets per year, 2 Scene VIP tickets, and 2 Scene Xtreme movies.
All comparisons in this article exclude Ster-Kinekor’s cheapest theatre, Sterland, as it is not currently open to the public.
Ster-Kinekor Subscription Club
In addition to offering several partner programmes where moviegoers can get discounts, Ster-Kinekor also has a subscription club which gives members a number of movies for a fixed monthly price.
For R249 per month, you can subscribe to the SK Fan Club, which gives you four 2D or 3D movie tickets per month which you can use however you want.
For R349 per month you can subscribe to the SK MORvies Club which gives an unlimited number of movie tickets per month, but for the cardholder only. You get one ticket per movie per cardholder and can watch up to five movies per day, every day.
Both subscriptions give members a 20% discount on a regular combo at Ster-Kinekor’s concessions stands.
The following table summarises the offerings of Ster-Kinekor’s Subscription Clubs:
|Feature
|SK Fan Club
|SK MORvies Club
|Movies
|4 tickets per month, used however and for whoever you want
|Unlimited, for the cardholder only, up to 5 per day
|Available shows
|2D and 3D (premium showings such as IMAX, D-BOX, Cine Prestige, and special events are excluded)
|Refreshments
|20% discount on popcorn and soda combo
|Participating cinemas
|Eastgate Shopping Centre, Sandton City, Cresta Shopping Centre, Brooklyn Mall, Brooklyn Mall Nouveau, I’langa Mall, Gateway Mall, Watercrest Mall, Blue Route, Somerset Mall, and Garden Route Mall
Full price comparison – Ster-Kinekor vs Nu Metro
The following table compares the standard, undiscounted ticket prices of a 2D movie at Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro.
Currently, no 3D showings are scheduled until 11 September.
|2D Movie Tickets
|Ster-Kinekor
|Nu Metro
|D-BOX / 4DX
|R189
|R190
|IMAX / Scene Xtreme
|R168
|R140
|Lounge (Cine Prestige / Scene VIP)
|R184
|R120–R150
|Standard
|R98
|R85
|Mid-tier
|R77
|R62
|Cheapest
|Sterland – N/A
|R39
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.