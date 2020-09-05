How to save on movie tickets at Ster Kinekor and Nu Metro

Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro re-opened several cinema complexes on 28 August, promising viewers a return to the big screen in compliance with lockdown restrictions.

MyBroadband recently compared the ticket and refreshment prices at Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro on opening day and found that you could pay between R120 and R163 for a single standard 2D movie ticket and a regular popcorn and coke combo.

However, even if you are a casual moviegoer, you should not be paying full price for a movie ticket.

Through various rewards programmes and partnerships, Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro offer many different ways to get discounts on movie tickets.

A few programmes, like Sanlam Reality and Ster-Kinekor’s Subscription Club, also offer discounts on refreshments.

Movie discounts – Ster-Kinekor vs Nu Metro

The following table summarises the discount programmes on offer at Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro:

Cinema discount programmes Ster-Kinekor 2D 3D Cine Prestige (2D) Cine Prestige (3D) IMAX Tuesday – Club 50% off 50% off 50% off 50% off 50% off Edgars Club R32–R53 R59–R72 – – – Discovery Vitality R32–R49 R42–R62 R130.00 R130.00 R120.00 Pick ‘n Pay Smart Shopper R30 (3,000 points) – – – – Nu Metro 2D 3D Scene VIP (2D) Scene VIP (3D) Scene Xtreme Wowza Wednesday Not open during lockdown Clicks ClubCard R55 R75 R80 R95 – Momentum Multiply R30-R50 R47-R72 R66 R77 R77 Sanlam Reality R25 R45 – – – Absa Rewards R40 R50 R55–R70 R63—R70 R65

Each of the discount programmes work in their own unique way:

Momentum Multiply – Discounts vary depending on your status in the programme.

– Discounts vary depending on your status in the programme. Sanlam Reality – Buy a medium popcorn and drink for R30 with every discounted ticket. Excludes Scene Xtreme, VIP, and 4DX.

– Buy a medium popcorn and drink for R30 with every discounted ticket. Excludes Scene Xtreme, VIP, and 4DX. SK Club – 50% off one movie ticket on Tuesdays, including 3D movies, Cine Prestige, IMAX, and movies in their first week of release.

– 50% off one movie ticket on Tuesdays, including 3D movies, Cine Prestige, IMAX, and movies in their first week of release. Edgars Club – Maximum of two tickets per member, per day.

– Maximum of two tickets per member, per day. Absa – Exchange Rewards cash for movie tickets at a discounted price. Includes up to 12 standard 2D or 3D Nu Metro tickets per year, 2 Scene VIP tickets, and 2 Scene Xtreme movies.

All comparisons in this article exclude Ster-Kinekor’s cheapest theatre, Sterland, as it is not currently open to the public.

Ster-Kinekor Subscription Club

In addition to offering several partner programmes where moviegoers can get discounts, Ster-Kinekor also has a subscription club which gives members a number of movies for a fixed monthly price.

For R249 per month, you can subscribe to the SK Fan Club, which gives you four 2D or 3D movie tickets per month which you can use however you want.

For R349 per month you can subscribe to the SK MORvies Club which gives an unlimited number of movie tickets per month, but for the cardholder only. You get one ticket per movie per cardholder and can watch up to five movies per day, every day.

Both subscriptions give members a 20% discount on a regular combo at Ster-Kinekor’s concessions stands.

The following table summarises the offerings of Ster-Kinekor’s Subscription Clubs:

Feature SK Fan Club SK MORvies Club Movies 4 tickets per month, used however and for whoever you want Unlimited, for the cardholder only, up to 5 per day Available shows 2D and 3D (premium showings such as IMAX, D-BOX, Cine Prestige, and special events are excluded) Refreshments 20% discount on popcorn and soda combo Participating cinemas Eastgate Shopping Centre, Sandton City, Cresta Shopping Centre, Brooklyn Mall, Brooklyn Mall Nouveau, I’langa Mall, Gateway Mall, Watercrest Mall, Blue Route, Somerset Mall, and Garden Route Mall

Full price comparison – Ster-Kinekor vs Nu Metro

The following table compares the standard, undiscounted ticket prices of a 2D movie at Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro.

Currently, no 3D showings are scheduled until 11 September.

2D Movie Tickets Ster-Kinekor Nu Metro D-BOX / 4DX R189 R190 IMAX / Scene Xtreme R168 R140 Lounge (Cine Prestige / Scene VIP) R184 R120–R150 Standard R98 R85 Mid-tier R77 R62 Cheapest Sterland – N/A R39

