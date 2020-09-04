Netflix prices and content – South Africa vs The World

4 September 2020

South Africa is one of the most cost-effective countries in the world for Netflix, according to a recent study published by CompariTech.

Comparitech’s analysis looks at the prices of Netflix subscriptions across 39 countries, as well as the content library in each of these regions and the quality of the content available as determined by IMDb scores.

The data shows that Netflix customers in the United Kingdom enjoy the widest selection of content, with a total of 6,122 titles in their library.

Comparitech also found that there was a significant disparity in price-per-title across countries, with countries with cheaper subscription prices often being the most cost-effective for Netflix.

“Our study shows a massive disparity when the cost per title is analyzed between different countries,” it said.

“Due to the cheap price, Brazil, South Africa, and India are actually the most cost-effective countries to watch Netflix in.”

Cost-per-title compared

Cost-per-title was calculated for each region across the Basic, Standard, and Premium Netflix price plans, which are priced at the following monthly rates:

  • Netflix Basic – R99
  • Netflix Standard- R139
  • Netflix Premium – R169

Based on these prices, Netflix Basic users in South Africa pay just less than R0.02 per title on the platform, making it the second-most cost-effective country for Netflix Basic in the world.

The country holds the same rank for Netflix Standard, with the cost per title coming in at under R0.03.

When it comes to Netflix Premium, South Africa is the most cost-effective country in the world with a cost per title of just over R0.03.

Countries which were the least cost-effective included Denmark, Switzerland, Finland, and Sweden.

“Despite its great user experience with prime streaming speeds, Switzerland is not going to be the place to opt for a Netflix subscription if you love a good deal,” Comparitech said.

“Bargain-lovers, however, may want to opt for a subscription in Brazil, India, or South Africa, but will have to sacrifice some quality and titles in order to get their cheaper pricing.”

Cost-per-title comparison

The table below shows the cost-per-title of each country across Netflix Basic, Standard, and Premium subscriptions.

Entries are sorted from cheapest to most expensive and prices are converted to US dollars to compare the cost-per-title figures.

Netflix Basic
Country Library Size Cost per month Cost per Title
Brazil 4,286 BRL 21.90 $0.00093
South Africa 5,424 ZAR 99 $0.00106
India 5,497 INR 499 $0.00121
Canada 5,998 CAD 9.99 $0.00127
Australia 5,655 AUD 9.99 $0.00128
United Kingdom 6,122 GBP 5.99 $0.00129
Mexico 4,591 MXN 139 $0.00137
Philippines 5,507 PHP 369 $0.00138
Malaysia 5,679 RM 35 $0.00148
Hungary 5,725 HUF 2,490 $0.00148
New Zealand 5,321 NZD 11.99 $0.00149
Japan 5,042 JPY 800 $0.00150
Indonesia 5,255 IDR 120,000 $0.00154
Ireland 6,112 EUR 7.99 $0.00155
Czech Republic 5,824 KC 199 $0.00156
Thailand 5,569 THB 279 $0.00160
Singapore 5,436 SGD 11.98 $0.00161
United States 5,485 USD 8.99 $0.00164
South Korea 4,583 KRW 9,500 $0.00176
Lithuania 5,186 EUR 7.99 $0.00183
Estonia 5,160 EUR 7.99 $0.00184
Russia 5,125 EUR 7.99 $0.00185
Latvia 5,034 EUR 7.99 $0.00189
Austria 4,452 EUR 7.99 $0.00213
France 4,342 EUR 7.99 $0.00219
Germany 4,339 EUR 7.99 $0.00219
Belgium 4,200 EUR 7.99 $0.00226
Italy 4,134 EUR 7.99 $0.00230
Poland 3,883 PLN 34 $0.00236
Spain 3,974 EUR 7.99 $0.00239
Netherlands 3,951 EUR 7.99 $0.00240
Romania 3,813 EUR 7.99 $0.00249
Greece 3,760 EUR 7.99 $0.00253
Finland 3,674 EUR 7.99 $0.00259
Portugal 3,568 EUR 7.99 $0.00266
Norway 3,744 NOK 89 $0.00268
Sweden 3,797 SEK 89 $0.00270
Switzerland 4,326 CHF 11.90 $0.00302
Denmark 3,808 DKK 79 $0.00332
Netflix Standard
Country Library Size Cost per month Cost per Title
Brazil 4,286 BRL 32.90 $0.00070
South Africa 5,424 ZAR 139 $0.00075
India 5,497 INR 649 $0.00079
Philippines 5,507 PHP 459 $0.00086
Canada 5,998 CAD 13.99 $0.00089
Australia 5,655 AUD 13.99 $0.00089
Malaysia 5,679 RM 45 $0.00095
Hungary 5,725 HUF 3,190 $0.00095
Mexico 4,591 MXN 196 $0.00097
United Kingdom 6,122 GBP 8.99 $0.00097
Indonesia 5,255 IDR 153,000 $0.00098
Thailand 5,569 THB 349 $0.00100
Czech Republic 5,824 KC 259 $0.00101
New Zealand 5,321 NZD 16.99 $0.00105
Singapore 5,436 SGD 15.98 $0.00108
South Korea 4,583 KRW 12,000 $0.00111
Japan 5,042 JPY 1,200 $0.00113
Lithuania 5,186 EUR 9.99 $0.00115
Estonia 5,160 EUR 9.99 $0.00115
Russia 5,125 EUR 9.99 $0.00116
Ireland 6,112 EUR 11.99 $0.00117
Latvia 5,034 EUR 9.99 $0.00118
United States 5,485 USD 12.99 $0.00118
Poland 3,883 PLN 43 $0.00149
Romania 3,813 EUR 9.99 $0.00156
France 4,342 EUR 11.99 $0.00164
Norway 3,744 NOK 109 $0.00164
Germany 4,339 EUR 11.99 $0.00164
Netherlands 3,951 EUR 10.99 $0.00165
Sweden 3,797 SEK 109 $0.00166
Belgium 4,200 EUR 11.99 $0.00170
Italy 4,134 EUR 11.99 $0.00172
Austria 4,452 EUR 12.99 $0.00174
Greece 3,760 EUR 10.99 $0.00174
Spain 3,974 EUR 11.99 $0.00179
Portugal 3,568 EUR 10.99 $0.00183
Finland 3,674 EUR 11.99 $0.00194
Denmark 3,808 DKK 99 $0.00208
Switzerland 4,326 CHF 16.90 $0.00214
Netflix Premium
Country Library Size Cost per month Cost per Title
South Africa 5424 ZAR 169 $0.00045
India 5497 INR 799 $0.00049
Brazil 4286 BRL 45.90 $0.00049
Philippines 5507 PHP 549 $0.00051
Canada 5998 CAD 16.99 $0.00054
Australia 5655 AUD 17.99 $0.00058
Malaysia 5679 RM 55 $0.00058
Hungary 5725 HUF 3,990 $0.00059
Indonesia 5255 IDR 186,000 $0.00060
Thailand 5569 THB 419 $0.00060
Czech Republic 5824 KC 319 $0.00063
United Kingdom 6122 GBP 11.99 $0.00065
Mexico 4591 MXN 266 $0.00066
South Korea 4583 KRW 14,500 $0.00067
Singapore 5436 SGD 19.98 $0.00067
New Zealand 5321 NZD 21.99 $0.00068
Lithuania 5186 EUR 11.99 $0.00069
Estonia 5160 EUR 11.99 $0.00069
Russia 5125 EUR 11.99 $0.00070
Latvia 5034 EUR 11.99 $0.00071
United States 5485 USD 15.99 $0.00073
Ireland 6112 EUR 15.99 $0.00078
Japan 5042 JPY 1,800 $0.00084
Poland 3883 PLN 52 $0.00090
Romania 3813 EUR 11.99 $0.00093
Netherlands 3951 EUR 13.99 $0.00105
France 4342 EUR 15.99 $0.00110
Germany 4339 EUR 15.99 $0.00110
Greece 3760 EUR 13.99 $0.00111
Belgium 4200 EUR 15.99 $0.00113
Italy 4134 EUR 15.99 $0.00115
Portugal 3568 EUR 13.99 $0.00117
Spain 3974 EUR 15.99 $0.00120
Norway 3744 NOK 159 $0.00120
Austria 4452 EUR 17.99 $0.00120
Sweden 3797 SEK 159 $0.00121
Finland 3674 EUR 15.99 $0.00129
Denmark 3808 DKK 129 $0.00135
Switzerland 4326 CHF 21.90 $0.00139

Average IMDb ratings

The table shows the average IMDb rating for the content library of each country in the comparison.

Country Average IMDb Rating
Thailand 6.81
South Korea 6.81
India 6.8
Indonesia 6.8
Philippines 6.8
Russia 6.79
Singapore 6.79
Malaysia 6.79
Japan 6.79
Latvia 6.78
Lithuania 6.78
Portugal 6.78
Estonia 6.77
France 6.77
United Kingdom 6.77
Ireland 6.77
Spain 6.77
Belgium 6.76
Mexico 6.76
Brazil 6.75
Australia 6.75
Switzerland 6.74
Germany 6.74
Sweden 6.74
South Africa 6.73
Norway 6.73
Denmark 6.73
Poland 6.73
Finland 6.73
New Zealand 6.72
Italy 6.72
Romania 6.72
United States 6.71
Austria 6.71
Canada 6.71
Greece 6.69
Netherlands 6.69
Hungary 6.55
Czech Republic 6.54

Netflix prices and content – South Africa vs The World