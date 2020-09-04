Netflix prices and content – South Africa vs The World

South Africa is one of the most cost-effective countries in the world for Netflix, according to a recent study published by CompariTech.

Comparitech’s analysis looks at the prices of Netflix subscriptions across 39 countries, as well as the content library in each of these regions and the quality of the content available as determined by IMDb scores.

The data shows that Netflix customers in the United Kingdom enjoy the widest selection of content, with a total of 6,122 titles in their library.

Comparitech also found that there was a significant disparity in price-per-title across countries, with countries with cheaper subscription prices often being the most cost-effective for Netflix.

“Our study shows a massive disparity when the cost per title is analyzed between different countries,” it said.

“Due to the cheap price, Brazil, South Africa, and India are actually the most cost-effective countries to watch Netflix in.”

Cost-per-title compared

Cost-per-title was calculated for each region across the Basic, Standard, and Premium Netflix price plans, which are priced at the following monthly rates:

Netflix Basic – R99

Netflix Standard- R139

Netflix Premium – R169

Based on these prices, Netflix Basic users in South Africa pay just less than R0.02 per title on the platform, making it the second-most cost-effective country for Netflix Basic in the world.

The country holds the same rank for Netflix Standard, with the cost per title coming in at under R0.03.

When it comes to Netflix Premium, South Africa is the most cost-effective country in the world with a cost per title of just over R0.03.

Countries which were the least cost-effective included Denmark, Switzerland, Finland, and Sweden.

“Despite its great user experience with prime streaming speeds, Switzerland is not going to be the place to opt for a Netflix subscription if you love a good deal,” Comparitech said.

“Bargain-lovers, however, may want to opt for a subscription in Brazil, India, or South Africa, but will have to sacrifice some quality and titles in order to get their cheaper pricing.”

Cost-per-title comparison

The table below shows the cost-per-title of each country across Netflix Basic, Standard, and Premium subscriptions.

Entries are sorted from cheapest to most expensive and prices are converted to US dollars to compare the cost-per-title figures.

Netflix Basic Country Library Size Cost per month Cost per Title Brazil 4,286 BRL 21.90 $0.00093 South Africa 5,424 ZAR 99 $0.00106 India 5,497 INR 499 $0.00121 Canada 5,998 CAD 9.99 $0.00127 Australia 5,655 AUD 9.99 $0.00128 United Kingdom 6,122 GBP 5.99 $0.00129 Mexico 4,591 MXN 139 $0.00137 Philippines 5,507 PHP 369 $0.00138 Malaysia 5,679 RM 35 $0.00148 Hungary 5,725 HUF 2,490 $0.00148 New Zealand 5,321 NZD 11.99 $0.00149 Japan 5,042 JPY 800 $0.00150 Indonesia 5,255 IDR 120,000 $0.00154 Ireland 6,112 EUR 7.99 $0.00155 Czech Republic 5,824 KC 199 $0.00156 Thailand 5,569 THB 279 $0.00160 Singapore 5,436 SGD 11.98 $0.00161 United States 5,485 USD 8.99 $0.00164 South Korea 4,583 KRW 9,500 $0.00176 Lithuania 5,186 EUR 7.99 $0.00183 Estonia 5,160 EUR 7.99 $0.00184 Russia 5,125 EUR 7.99 $0.00185 Latvia 5,034 EUR 7.99 $0.00189 Austria 4,452 EUR 7.99 $0.00213 France 4,342 EUR 7.99 $0.00219 Germany 4,339 EUR 7.99 $0.00219 Belgium 4,200 EUR 7.99 $0.00226 Italy 4,134 EUR 7.99 $0.00230 Poland 3,883 PLN 34 $0.00236 Spain 3,974 EUR 7.99 $0.00239 Netherlands 3,951 EUR 7.99 $0.00240 Romania 3,813 EUR 7.99 $0.00249 Greece 3,760 EUR 7.99 $0.00253 Finland 3,674 EUR 7.99 $0.00259 Portugal 3,568 EUR 7.99 $0.00266 Norway 3,744 NOK 89 $0.00268 Sweden 3,797 SEK 89 $0.00270 Switzerland 4,326 CHF 11.90 $0.00302 Denmark 3,808 DKK 79 $0.00332 Netflix Standard Country Library Size Cost per month Cost per Title Brazil 4,286 BRL 32.90 $0.00070 South Africa 5,424 ZAR 139 $0.00075 India 5,497 INR 649 $0.00079 Philippines 5,507 PHP 459 $0.00086 Canada 5,998 CAD 13.99 $0.00089 Australia 5,655 AUD 13.99 $0.00089 Malaysia 5,679 RM 45 $0.00095 Hungary 5,725 HUF 3,190 $0.00095 Mexico 4,591 MXN 196 $0.00097 United Kingdom 6,122 GBP 8.99 $0.00097 Indonesia 5,255 IDR 153,000 $0.00098 Thailand 5,569 THB 349 $0.00100 Czech Republic 5,824 KC 259 $0.00101 New Zealand 5,321 NZD 16.99 $0.00105 Singapore 5,436 SGD 15.98 $0.00108 South Korea 4,583 KRW 12,000 $0.00111 Japan 5,042 JPY 1,200 $0.00113 Lithuania 5,186 EUR 9.99 $0.00115 Estonia 5,160 EUR 9.99 $0.00115 Russia 5,125 EUR 9.99 $0.00116 Ireland 6,112 EUR 11.99 $0.00117 Latvia 5,034 EUR 9.99 $0.00118 United States 5,485 USD 12.99 $0.00118 Poland 3,883 PLN 43 $0.00149 Romania 3,813 EUR 9.99 $0.00156 France 4,342 EUR 11.99 $0.00164 Norway 3,744 NOK 109 $0.00164 Germany 4,339 EUR 11.99 $0.00164 Netherlands 3,951 EUR 10.99 $0.00165 Sweden 3,797 SEK 109 $0.00166 Belgium 4,200 EUR 11.99 $0.00170 Italy 4,134 EUR 11.99 $0.00172 Austria 4,452 EUR 12.99 $0.00174 Greece 3,760 EUR 10.99 $0.00174 Spain 3,974 EUR 11.99 $0.00179 Portugal 3,568 EUR 10.99 $0.00183 Finland 3,674 EUR 11.99 $0.00194 Denmark 3,808 DKK 99 $0.00208 Switzerland 4,326 CHF 16.90 $0.00214 Netflix Premium Country Library Size Cost per month Cost per Title South Africa 5424 ZAR 169 $0.00045 India 5497 INR 799 $0.00049 Brazil 4286 BRL 45.90 $0.00049 Philippines 5507 PHP 549 $0.00051 Canada 5998 CAD 16.99 $0.00054 Australia 5655 AUD 17.99 $0.00058 Malaysia 5679 RM 55 $0.00058 Hungary 5725 HUF 3,990 $0.00059 Indonesia 5255 IDR 186,000 $0.00060 Thailand 5569 THB 419 $0.00060 Czech Republic 5824 KC 319 $0.00063 United Kingdom 6122 GBP 11.99 $0.00065 Mexico 4591 MXN 266 $0.00066 South Korea 4583 KRW 14,500 $0.00067 Singapore 5436 SGD 19.98 $0.00067 New Zealand 5321 NZD 21.99 $0.00068 Lithuania 5186 EUR 11.99 $0.00069 Estonia 5160 EUR 11.99 $0.00069 Russia 5125 EUR 11.99 $0.00070 Latvia 5034 EUR 11.99 $0.00071 United States 5485 USD 15.99 $0.00073 Ireland 6112 EUR 15.99 $0.00078 Japan 5042 JPY 1,800 $0.00084 Poland 3883 PLN 52 $0.00090 Romania 3813 EUR 11.99 $0.00093 Netherlands 3951 EUR 13.99 $0.00105 France 4342 EUR 15.99 $0.00110 Germany 4339 EUR 15.99 $0.00110 Greece 3760 EUR 13.99 $0.00111 Belgium 4200 EUR 15.99 $0.00113 Italy 4134 EUR 15.99 $0.00115 Portugal 3568 EUR 13.99 $0.00117 Spain 3974 EUR 15.99 $0.00120 Norway 3744 NOK 159 $0.00120 Austria 4452 EUR 17.99 $0.00120 Sweden 3797 SEK 159 $0.00121 Finland 3674 EUR 15.99 $0.00129 Denmark 3808 DKK 129 $0.00135 Switzerland 4326 CHF 21.90 $0.00139

Average IMDb ratings

The table shows the average IMDb rating for the content library of each country in the comparison.