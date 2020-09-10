The best data bundles to stream Netflix and YouTube in South Africa

Data prices are a major barrier preventing many South Africans from enjoying a variety of great video content.
This has been remedied to a degree this year, after mobile networks were obliged to work with the Competition Commission to reduce their data prices.
This followed the publication of the final report of the Data Services Market Inquiry in December 2019.
The Commission created this inquiry to investigate the elements of the telecommunications market that had led to “high prices for data services”.
Video streaming
Despite these reductions in data prices, there are some use cases where data prices are simply too expensive for many South Africans.
An example of this is that many South Africans cannot afford the high data costs that are required to stream video content on platforms like YouTube, Netflix, and Showmax.
To help these customers, mobile networks offer bundles that make video streaming more affordable for South Africans.
Vodacom and Telkom both offer dedicated video streaming bundles, while a number of MTN and Cell C platform-limited data bundles support video streaming services.
These deals and bundles are detailed below.
Vodacom
|Vodacom streaming bundles
|Bundle
|Data
|Time
|Services
|Price
|Vodacom Video Ticket
|100MB
|1 hour
|Showmax, YouTube, DStv Now, Hopster, VuClip Videos
|R5
|Vodacom Video Ticket
|250MB
|1 day
|Showmax, YouTube, DStv Now, Hopster, VuClip Videos
|R8
|Vodacom Video Ticket
|750MB
|7 days
|Showmax, YouTube, DStv Now, Hopster, VuClip Videos
|R35
|Vodacom Video Ticket
|1GB
|1 month
|Showmax, YouTube, DStv Now, Hopster, VuClip Videos
|R60
|Vodacom URL
|1GB
|1 month
|Netflix, Showmax or DStv Now
|R50
|Vodacom URL
|3GB
|1 month
|Netflix, Showmax or DStv Now
|R107
|Vodacom URL
|5GB
|1 month
|Netflix, Showmax or DStv Now
|R152
|Vodacom URL
|10GB
|90 days
|Netflix, Showmax or DStv Now
|R246
|Vodacom URL
|20GB
|90 days
|Netflix, Showmax or DStv Now
|R899
|Vodacom URL
|50GB
|365 days
|Netflix, Showmax or DStv Now
|R1,599
|Vodacom URL
|100GB
|365 days
|Netflix, Showmax or DStv Now
|R2,999
MTN
|MTN streaming bundles
|Bundle
|Data
|Time
|Services
|Price
|MTN Pulse
|500MB
|1 day
|Youtube+ TikTok (+Whatsapp, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram)
|R10
|MTN Pulse
|1GB
|3 days
|Youtube+ TikTok (+Whatsapp, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram)
|R25
|MTN Pulse
|2GB
|7 days
|Youtube+ TikTok (+Whatsapp, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram)
|R50
|MTN Pulse
|5GB
|30 days
|Youtube+ TikTok (+Whatsapp, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram)
|R99
|MTN Pulse (TikTok)
|500MB
|1 hour
|TikTok
|R5
Cell C
|Cell C streaming bundles
|Bundle
|Data
|Time
|Services
|Price
|Cell C All-In-One
|300MB (+ 300MB anyime + 620 minutes)
|30 days
|YouTube
|R35
|Cell C All-In-One
|1GB (+ 1GB anytime + 945 minutes)
|30 days
|YouTube
|R95
|Cell C All-In-One
|2.5GB (+ 2.5GB anytime +960 minutes)
|30 days
|YouTube
|R195
Telkom
|Telkom streaming bundles
|Bundle
|Data
|Time
|Services
|Price
|Telkom LIT
|75MB
|24 hours
|YouTube, Netflix, Showmax, DStv Now, Google Play Movies & TV
|R4
|Telkom LIT
|100MB
|24 hours
|YouTube, Netflix, Showmax, DStv Now, Google Play Movies & TV
|R7
|Telkom LIT
|250MB
|24 hours
|YouTube, Netflix, Showmax, DStv Now, Google Play Movies & TV
|R13
|Telkom LIT
|500MB
|24 hours
|YouTube, Netflix, Showmax, DStv Now, Google Play Movies & TV
|R20
|Telkom LIT
|250MB
|7 days
|YouTube, Netflix, Showmax, DStv Now, Google Play Movies & TV
|R15
|Telkom LIT
|500MB
|7 days
|YouTube, Netflix, Showmax, DStv Now, Google Play Movies & TV
|R25
|Telkom LIT
|1GB
|7 days
|YouTube, Netflix, Showmax, DStv Now, Google Play Movies & TV
|R40
|Telkom LIT
|2GB
|7 days
|YouTube, Netflix, Showmax, DStv Now, Google Play Movies & TV
|R70
|Telkom LIT
|500MB
|31 days
|YouTube, Netflix, Showmax, DStv Now, Google Play Movies & TV
|R40
|Telkom LIT
|1GB
|31 days
|YouTube, Netflix, Showmax, DStv Now, Google Play Movies & TV
|R60
|Telkom LIT
|2GB
|31 days
|YouTube, Netflix, Showmax, DStv Now, Google Play Movies & TV
|R100
|Telkom LIT
|3GB
|31 days
|YouTube, Netflix, Showmax, DStv Now, Google Play Movies & TV
|R140
