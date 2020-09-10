The best data bundles to stream Netflix and YouTube in South Africa

10 September 2020

Data prices are a major barrier preventing many South Africans from enjoying a variety of great video content.

This has been remedied to a degree this year, after mobile networks were obliged to work with the Competition Commission to reduce their data prices.

This followed the publication of the final report of the Data Services Market Inquiry in December 2019.

The Commission created this inquiry to investigate the elements of the telecommunications market that had led to “high prices for data services”.

Video streaming

Despite these reductions in data prices, there are some use cases where data prices are simply too expensive for many South Africans.

An example of this is that many South Africans cannot afford the high data costs that are required to stream video content on platforms like YouTube, Netflix, and Showmax.

To help these customers, mobile networks offer bundles that make video streaming more affordable for South Africans.

Vodacom and Telkom both offer dedicated video streaming bundles, while a number of MTN and Cell C platform-limited data bundles support video streaming services.

These deals and bundles are detailed below.

Vodacom

Vodacom streaming bundles
Bundle Data Time Services Price
Vodacom Video Ticket 100MB 1 hour Showmax, YouTube, DStv Now, Hopster, VuClip Videos R5
Vodacom Video Ticket 250MB 1 day Showmax, YouTube, DStv Now, Hopster, VuClip Videos R8
Vodacom Video Ticket 750MB 7 days Showmax, YouTube, DStv Now, Hopster, VuClip Videos R35
Vodacom Video Ticket 1GB 1 month Showmax, YouTube, DStv Now, Hopster, VuClip Videos R60
Vodacom URL 1GB 1 month Netflix, Showmax or DStv Now R50
Vodacom URL 3GB 1 month Netflix, Showmax or DStv Now R107
Vodacom URL 5GB 1 month Netflix, Showmax or DStv Now R152
Vodacom URL 10GB 90 days Netflix, Showmax or DStv Now R246
Vodacom URL 20GB 90 days Netflix, Showmax or DStv Now R899
Vodacom URL 50GB 365 days Netflix, Showmax or DStv Now R1,599
Vodacom URL 100GB 365 days Netflix, Showmax or DStv Now R2,999

MTN

MTN logo yellow

MTN streaming bundles
Bundle Data Time Services Price
MTN Pulse 500MB 1 day Youtube+ TikTok (+Whatsapp, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram) R10
MTN Pulse 1GB 3 days Youtube+ TikTok (+Whatsapp, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram) R25
MTN Pulse 2GB 7 days Youtube+ TikTok (+Whatsapp, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram) R50
MTN Pulse 5GB 30 days Youtube+ TikTok (+Whatsapp, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram) R99
MTN Pulse (TikTok) 500MB 1 hour TikTok R5

Cell C

Cell C logo on iPhone

Cell C streaming bundles
Bundle Data Time Services Price
Cell C All-In-One 300MB (+ 300MB anyime + 620 minutes) 30 days YouTube R35
Cell C All-In-One 1GB (+ 1GB anytime + 945 minutes) 30 days YouTube R95
Cell C All-In-One 2.5GB (+ 2.5GB anytime +960 minutes) 30 days YouTube R195

Telkom

Telkom logo

Telkom streaming bundles
Bundle Data Time Services Price
Telkom LIT 75MB 24 hours YouTube, Netflix, Showmax, DStv Now, Google Play Movies & TV R4
Telkom LIT 100MB 24 hours YouTube, Netflix, Showmax, DStv Now, Google Play Movies & TV R7
Telkom LIT 250MB 24 hours YouTube, Netflix, Showmax, DStv Now, Google Play Movies & TV R13
Telkom LIT 500MB 24 hours YouTube, Netflix, Showmax, DStv Now, Google Play Movies & TV R20
Telkom LIT 250MB 7 days YouTube, Netflix, Showmax, DStv Now, Google Play Movies & TV R15
Telkom LIT 500MB 7 days YouTube, Netflix, Showmax, DStv Now, Google Play Movies & TV R25
Telkom LIT 1GB 7 days YouTube, Netflix, Showmax, DStv Now, Google Play Movies & TV R40
Telkom LIT 2GB 7 days YouTube, Netflix, Showmax, DStv Now, Google Play Movies & TV R70
Telkom LIT 500MB 31 days YouTube, Netflix, Showmax, DStv Now, Google Play Movies & TV R40
Telkom LIT 1GB 31 days YouTube, Netflix, Showmax, DStv Now, Google Play Movies & TV R60
Telkom LIT 2GB 31 days YouTube, Netflix, Showmax, DStv Now, Google Play Movies & TV R100
Telkom LIT 3GB 31 days YouTube, Netflix, Showmax, DStv Now, Google Play Movies & TV R140

