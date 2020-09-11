What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.
The Duchess – Season 1
IMDb – N/A
Allied
IMDb – 7.1
Star Trek Into Darkness
IMDb – 7.7
The 100 – Season 7
IMDb – 7.8
After
IMDb – 5.4
Superman: Man of Tomorrow
IMDb – N/A
Away – Season 1
IMDb – N/A
Lovecraft Country – Season 1
IMDb – 7.4
The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 2
IMDb – 8.5
Vikings – Season 6
IMDb – 8.6
Solace
IMDb – 6.4
Ingrid Goes West
IMDb – 6.6
Arrow – Season 8
IMDb – 7.5
Star Trek Beyond
IMDb – 7.1
Black-ish – Season 5
IMDb – 7.1
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.