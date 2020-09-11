What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

11 September 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

The Duchess – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – N/A

the-duchess

Allied

Showmax

IMDb – 7.1

allied

Star Trek Into Darkness

Video Play

IMDb – 7.7

star-trek-into-darkness

The 100 – Season 7

Netflix

IMDb – 7.8

the-100

After

Showmax

IMDb – 5.4

post

Superman: Man of Tomorrow

Video Play

IMDb – N/A

superman-man-of-tomorrow

Away – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – N/A

away

Lovecraft Country – Season 1

Showmax

IMDb – 7.4

lovecraft-country

The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 2

Video Play

IMDb – 8.5

the-handmaids-tale

Vikings – Season 6

Netflix and Showmax

IMDb – 8.6

vikings

Solace

Netflix and Showmax

IMDb – 6.4

solace

Ingrid Goes West

Video Play

IMDb – 6.6

ingrid-goes-west

Arrow – Season 8

Netflix

IMDb – 7.5

arrow

Star Trek Beyond

Showmax

IMDb – 7.1

star-trek-beyond

Black-ish – Season 5

Video Play

IMDb – 7.1

black-ish

