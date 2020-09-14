New Netflix plans launched in South Africa – From R39 per month

Netflix has launched two new subscription plans in South Africa that are aimed specifically at mobile devices.

These plans are named Mobile and Mobile+, and they are priced at R39 and R59 per month respectively.

Netflix still seems to be rolling out these packages locally, and visitors to Netflix’s signup page may be presented with either option.

The Netflix Mobile plan offers one simultaneous stream and supports smartphones and tablets, and allows users to stream at a resolution of up to 480p.

Netflix Mobile+ also supports up to 480p for streaming and allows users to watch on their laptop or desktop computer as well as mobile phones and tablets.

The table below details the Netflix Mobile and Mobile+ packages, as outlined on the website.

Netflix Mobile plans Netflix Mobile Netflix Mobile+ Video Quality Good Good Resolution 480p 480p Watch on your TV No No Watch on your smartphone or tablet Yes Yes Watch on your laptop No Yes Simultaneous streams 1 1 Price per month R39 R59

Updated streaming plans

The new plans are much cheaper than Netflix’s existing three packages – Basic, Standard, and Premium.

These are priced at R99, R139, and R169 respectively, and they support streaming through a smart TV interface as well as higher video quality.

Netflix Mobile and Mobile+ have rolled out to a number of other countries, with Mobile+ first becoming available in India in July.

Speaking to India Today, Netflix said that it launched the Mobile Plan in the country to make it easier for anybody with a smartphone to sign up to the service.

“We want to see if members like the added choice this offer brings. We’ll only roll it out long-term if they do,” Netflix said.

It is unclear whether Netflix will follow the same strategy in South Africa by rolling out the plans permanently if it sees sufficient adoption in the country.

Users can sign up to the Netflix Mobile and Mobile+ plans by visiting the Netflix signup page.

At the moment, this signup page only presents visitors with one of the two options, which seems to be determined at random.

Netflix South Africa did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent by MyBroadband.

Screenshots of the new plans are shown below.

New Netflix plans

