What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

18 September 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

Baby – Season 3

Netflix

IMDb – 6.8

The Endless River

Showmax

IMDb – 5.0

Criminal Minds – Season 14

Video Play

IMDb – 8.1

The Devil All the Time

Netflix

IMDb – 7.3

Mission: Impossible

Showmax and Netflix

IMDb – 7.1

The Bold and the Beautiful – Season 32

Video Play

IMDb – 3.4

Ninja

Netflix

IMDb – 6.1

Home Invasion

Showmax

IMDb – N/A

Glass Slippers

Video Play

IMDb – N/A

Saving Private Ryan

Netflix

IMDb – 8.6

Rambo: Last Blood

Showmax

IMDb – 6.2

The Dark Knight

Video Play

IMDb – 9.0

Skyscraper

Netflix

IMDb – 5.8

Endlings – Season 1

Showmax

IMDb – 4.1

The Dark Knight Rises

Video Play

IMDb – 8.4

