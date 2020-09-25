What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

25 September 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

Enola Holmes

Netflix

IMDb6.7

enola-holmes

The Queen’s Corgi

Showmax

IMDb4.8

the-queens-corgi

Doom: Annihilation

Video Play

IMDb3.6

doom-annihilation

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father

Netflix

IMDb7.7

jack-whitehall-travels-with-my-father

Countdown

Showmax

IMDb4.8

countdown-2016

Inside Man: Most Wanted

Video Play

IMDb5.6

inside-man-most-wanted

The Playbook – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb7.7

the-playbook

Poms

Showmax

IMDb5.9

poms

30 Days in Atlanta

Video Play

IMDb5.8

Ratched

Netflix

IMDb7.5

ratched

Natural Born Pranksters

Showmax

IMDb3.6

natural-born-pranksters

The Walk

Video Play

IMDb7.3

the-walk

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb7.6

jurassic-world-camp-cretaceous-2020

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Showmax

IMDb6.0

teenage-mutant-ninja-turtles-out-of-the-shadows

Shimmer and Shine – Season 1

Video Play

IMDb5.5

shimmer-and-shine

Now read: DStv Premiership launched by MultiChoice and PSL

Share your thoughts: What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, a…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend