What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.
Enola Holmes
IMDb – 6.7
The Queen’s Corgi
IMDb – 4.8
Doom: Annihilation
IMDb – 3.6
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father
IMDb – 7.7
Countdown
IMDb – 4.8
Inside Man: Most Wanted
IMDb – 5.6
The Playbook – Season 1
IMDb – 7.7
Poms
IMDb – 5.9
30 Days in Atlanta
IMDb – 5.8
Ratched
IMDb – 7.5
Natural Born Pranksters
IMDb – 3.6
The Walk
IMDb – 7.3
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous – Season 1
IMDb – 7.6
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
IMDb – 6.0
Shimmer and Shine – Season 1
IMDb – 5.5
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.