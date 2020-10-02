What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

2 October 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

Seven Pounds

Netflix

IMDb – 7.6

seven-pounds

On Becoming a God in Central Florida – Season 1

Showmax

IMDb – 7.2

on-becoming-a-god-in-central-florida

Cats and Dogs 3: Paws Unite

Video Play

IMDb – 3.7

cats-and-dogs-3-paws-unite

Carmen Sandiego – Season 3

Netflix

IMDb – 7.9

carmen-sandiego

L.A.’s Finest – Season 1

Showmax

IMDb – 5.8

l-a-s-finest

Kin Eats – Season 1

Video Play

IMDb – N/A

Kin Eats

The Expanse – Season 2

Netflix

IMDb – 8.5

the-expanse

Condor – Season 2

Showmax

IMDb – 7.8

condor

Being Farouk – Season 2

Video Play

IMDb – N/A

Being Farouk

Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Season 6

Netflix and Showmax

IMDb – 8.4

brooklyn-nine-nine

Just Like Heaven

Showmax

IMDb – 6.7

just-like-heaven

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Video Play and Netflix

IMDb – 5.6

pacific-rim-uprising

Freddy vs Jason

Netflix

IMDb – 5.7

freddy-vs-jason

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Showmax

IMDb – 7.5

john-wick-chapter-3-parabellum

Split

Video Play and Showmax

IMDb – 7.3

split

