Ster-Kinekor appoints new acting CEO

Ster-Kinekor Theatres has announced the appointment of Motheo Matsau as its new acting CEO.

Matsau, who was appointed as Deputy CEO in September 2019, will take over the reins effective 1 November 2020 from Ryan Williams, who has served as CEO from January 2018.

Matsau has been with the company since May 2016 and was Sales and Marketing Executive prior to his appointment as Deputy CEO, the company said.

Before joining Ster-Kinekor, he worked for several South African and multinational companies including Unilever, Standard Bank, and MultiChoice.

Commenting on his appointment, Matsau said he is grateful for the confidence shown in him by Williams, the chairman, and the board.

“I look forward to the challenge and am certain that working with Andrew and our superb management team we will continue to grow our business after the impact of COVID-19 has passed,” Matsau stated.

Williams to consult

Ster-Kinekor said Williams is leaving the company to commence a new chapter in his life with his family in Australia but will be consulting back to the business on a few key strategic projects on a part-time basis.

Executive Chairman Andrew Marshall said that Williams added significant value to Ster-Kinekor over his two-year term.

“His extensive experience in the world of media and content and his tremendous understanding of the cinema business has been invaluable, and we are delighted to still have access to Ryan’s expertise during this transition period,” Marshall said.

Williams added that Ster-Kinekor was in the best possible position to weather the pressures resulting from COVID-19.

“I am very grateful to Andrew, the board and my Ster-Kinekor family for the fantastic journey over the past couple of years. I have no doubt that Ster-Kinekor, under Motheo’s leadership, will remain a formidable and favourite South African brand long into the future,” Williams said.

