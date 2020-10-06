New Netflix feature gives you a sneak peek at upcoming shows

Netflix has rolled out its “New & Popular” navigation tab for TV devices globally, which will include previews of upcoming shows, Variety reports.

According to the report, Netflix has been testing this feature since April 2020, and it has now launched the new interface on TV devices worldwide.

The “New & Popular” tab includes the following four sections:

New on Netflix

Coming Soon

Top 10

Worth the Wait

The Top 10 titles are ranked on a daily basis according to which country the viewer is in, and the New on Netflix and Coming Soon sections show recently-released and soon-to-launch shows, respectively.

“Worth the Wait” reportedly gives Netflix viewers a first look at shows coming to the streaming service in the next 15 to 365 days.

This feature will also allow viewers to set reminders for upcoming shows, alerting them when they eventually arrive on Netflix.

The report stated that the “Worth the Wait” section of the “New & Popular” tab will only be available on smart TV devices for now, but the company told Variety it plans to test it out on the web later this year.

Testing mobile in South Africa

Netflix is constantly testing new features in each region, which most recently resulted in the partial availability of its new Mobile and Mobile+ plans in South Africa.

The Netflix Mobile and Mobile+ platforms are priced at R39 and R59 per month, respectively.

Each offers a similar set of features, including support for a single simultaneous stream, 480p streaming quality, and support for smartphones and tablets.

The only difference between the two services is that the Mobile+ plan also supports streaming on a laptop or desktop device.

These are not yet officially launched in South Africa, and there is no confirmed date for a widespread rollout of the new plans.

