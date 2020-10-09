New DStv Add Movies package launched

DStv has launched its new Add Movies product, where existing customers can add DStv’s three dedicated movie channels to their package for an additional R99 per month.

The feature, which was first announced in August, is available to Compact Plus, Compact, Access, EasyView, Indian, and Family customers. Premium subscribers already get access to these channels.

To add this service to your DStv subscription, users can use the DStv Self-Service WhatsApp facility, which is available using the number 060 060 3788.

Alternatively, subscribers can add the new service by using the MyDStv App or through the DStv website.

“It remains our priority to give customers both choice and value. Add Movies firmly delivers on both scores, with a wide variety of quality movie content at a compelling price,” said MultiChoice Group CEO of General Entertainment and Connected Video Yolisa Phahle.

The three channels that will be available to users are:

M-Net Movies 1 – delivers family-friendly, animation, comedy, romance, and award-winning drama movies on channel 104

delivers family-friendly, animation, comedy, romance, and award-winning drama movies on channel 104 M-Net Movies 2 – delivers the latest adrenaline-packed action, sci-fi, fantasy, and thriller movies on channel 106

delivers the latest adrenaline-packed action, sci-fi, fantasy, and thriller movies on channel 106 fliekNET – which was previously a pop-up channel, will now become a permanent channel and showcases locally-produced blockbuster movies, classic favourites, and a variety of Afrikaans film formats on channel 149.

MultiChoice highlighted that this does not mean it will be shutting down BoxOffice, as films available from BoxOffice are not yet available on these movie channels.

DStv said it has seen an increase in audience figures during the lockdown period and the availability of both international and local content is a major deciding factor in users viewing habits.

“During this period, subscribers spent an average of five hours a day watching television and M-Net was one of the most popular channels with binging content for the entire family,” said MultiChoice.

MultiChoice said DStv has also partnered with Col’Cacchio and UberEats to offer a R99 pizza movie night specials.

To access this deal, Customers can use the promo code “Add Movies” when ordering certain pizzas from Col’Cacchio stores on the UberEats app to get 10% off their order.

