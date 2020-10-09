What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

9 October 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

Hubie Halloween

Netflix

IMDb – 5.3

hubie-halloween

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Showmax

IMDb – 6.1

jack-reacher-never-go-back

You Should Have Left

Video Play

IMDb – 5.3

you-should-have-left

Good Game: The Beginning

Netflix

IMDb – 5.3

iyi-oyun

Careful What You Wish For

Showmax

IMDb – 5.7

careful-what-you-wish-for

Open Water

Video Play

IMDb – 5.7

open-water

Bad Boys for Life

Netflix

IMDb – 6.7

bad-boys-for-life

Green Book

Showmax

IMDb – 8.2

green-book

Dope

Video Play

IMDb – 7.2

dope

Cast Away

Netflix and Showmax

IMDb – 7.8

cast-away-2000

Locke

Showmax

IMDb – 7.1

locke

Free in The Midst of a Struggle – Season 1

Video Play

IMDb – N/A

Free in the Midst of a Struggle

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Netflix

IMDb – 9.2

david-attenborough-a-life-on-our-planet

Hellboy

Showmax

IMDb – 5.2

hellboy-2019

Our Family Wedding

Video Play

IMDb – 5.0

our-family-wedding

