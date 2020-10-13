Telkom users charged for Netflix accounts they don’t have

A number of Telkom customers have complained of being charged for a Netflix account they never signed up for.

Telkom allows customers to sign up for Netflix with their mobile number and bill their subscription through their mobile account.

This is great for users who do not have a credit card but would like to take advantage of Telkom’s LIT streaming bundles to watch the variety of content available on the popular streaming service.

However, something has gone wrong with this system, leading to Telkom customers being incorrectly charged for Netflix subscriptions.

One reader told MyBroadband that they received a Telkom bill at the end of September which reflected a billing event of R169 for Netflix Premium.

The reader had a separate Netflix account which was paid for via his credit card, however, and he had never signed up his mobile number to be billed for Netflix.

Efforts to resolve the problem with Telkom customer care led to the support staff telling the reader that as it was a third-party billing problem, they would have to contact Netflix directly.

The reader then contacted Netflix, which told him that as the account was billed to his Telkom number, he could only resolve the issue by contacting his mobile network.

Incorrectly charging customers for Netflix

In response to questions from MyBroadband, Telkom confirmed that the fault lied with its billing system.

“Telkom identified that several customers have been inaccurately debited with Netflix subscriptions,” the mobile operator said.

“This error will be corrected automatically on the customers’ next statement.”

Telkom said that if customers are not compensated for the incorrect Netflix charges they previously incurred, they should contact the Telkom call centre for assistance.

“Telkom apologises for any inconvenience this may have caused,” the network said.

The company did not confirm how many customers were affected by this billing error.

Telkom customers should therefore check their statements to determine whether they have been charged for a Netflix subscription they never signed up for.

