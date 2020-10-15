DStv Add Movies vs Netflix – What you get for R99

MultiChoice recently launched a new Add Movies bundle, which can be purchased in addition to standard DStv subscription.

Add Movies is priced at R99 per month and includes access to M-Net Movies 1, M-Net Movies 2, and fliekNET.

The package is available to Compact Plus, Compact, Access, EasyView, Indian, and Family customers. Premium subscribers already get access to these channels.

There are several ways to add this service to your subscription – including the MyDStv app or the DStv website.

Many DStv subscribers may opt to buy this add-on package for access to movies, but those with an existing Internet connection could be tempted to spend a similar amount on a subscription to Netflix.

Netflix offers a growing catalogue of more than 5,000 shows, up to 4K video streaming, and multi-device support for a similar monthly price.

We compared the pricing and content of DStv Add Movies packages with that of a Netflix subscription.

Add Movies shows: 14 – 16 October

The table shows all the titles airing on the M-Net Movies 1, M-Net Movies 2, and FliekNET channels from the morning of 14 October until midnight on 16 October.

This serves to provide an idea of the shows which are available on a three-day basis via DStv’s Add Movies bundles. Repeats have been omitted.

M-Net Movies 1 The Halloween Family Toy Story 4 Black Knight The Sun is Also a Star Mom’s Night Out The Aftermath Rocketman A Fantastic Fear of Everything Boy Erased Wedding March 5: My Boyfriend’s Back Will To Love Secret Millionaire Turu: The Wacky Hen Chasing Liberty The Kid Who Would Be King Spycies The LEGO Movie 2 Five Feet Apart Edge of Seventeen The Baby Proposal Jexi A Time to Kill You Don’t Know Jack Racetime Alpha Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase Mr Peabody & Sherman How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Addams Family Values The Nutcracker And The Four Realms The Hustle American Pie: The Wedding Ghost Team Men, Women & Children M-Net Movies 2 3022 Light of My Life Second Sight Searching Replicas Line of Duty Overlord Pet Sematary Into The Dark Chronicle Mysteries: The Deep End On the Parth To Paradise Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver Tangent Room Jumper Segfault Aurora Teagarden 12 Hunter Killer Holmes & Watson Collateral Rampage Ma The Nanny Feedback The Boy Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For Witness To Murder: A Darrow Mystery Gone Daughter Gone Pretty Little Stalker Syriana The Keeping Hours Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker Terminator: Dark Fate The Rhythm Section Stuber Sea Fever FliekNET Semi-soet Ons Stories Dit was Aand En Dit Was More Stroom Op: Theuns Eloff Stroom Op: Franklin Son Erfgenaam Die Silwerskermfees Kortflieks ‘n Man Soos My Pa Wonderlus Daar Doer In Die Fliek Die Spaanse Vlieg Bossies Ikaya Hoofmeisie Fiela Se Kind Gee Jou Hart Vir Hillbrow Nicolene Dis Ek, Anna Paljas 100 Meter Leeuloop Verkeerde Nommer Stroom Op: Ton Vosloo Rian – Nelson Mandela Special Skollie Die Seemeeu

The other option – Netflix

Netflix is available for the same monthly price as the DStv Add Movies package, but it is very different in many ways.

The streaming service offers a wide and varied video-on-demand catalogue, as well as the ability to stream in much higher quality than any of DStv’s platforms.

It does require an Internet connection and an appropriate amount of data, however, which can add significantly to the cost of the service.

Below are the number of shows available on Netflix at the time of writing.

Netflix Content Series 1,783 Movies 3,545

The pricing for Netflix South Africa’s packages is shown in the table below.

Note that Netflix has been testing Mobile and Mobile+ streaming plans in the country, but these only support streaming on portable devices and at lower resolutions.

Netflix plans Netflix Basic Netflix Standard Netflix Premium Resolution 480p 1080p 4K HDR Watch on your TV Yes Yes Yes Watch on your smartphone or tablet Yes Yes Yes Watch on your laptop Yes Yes Yes Simultaneous streams 1 2 4 Multiple registered devices Yes Yes Yes Price per month R99 R139 R169

It is difficult for DStv’s Add Movies package to compete with Netflix Basic, especially considering the video-on-demand functionality of the latter.

However, if you do not have an existing Internet connection, the price of this in addition to a Netflix subscription may be prohibitively large – making Add Movies the more affordable choice.

Viewers should also note that Add Movies includes far more local Afrikaans content than Netflix, which may play a role in your purchasing decision dependent on your content preferences.