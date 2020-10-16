What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

16 October 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

Grand Army – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – N/A

grand-army

Alex Rider – Season 1

Showmax

IMDb – N/A

alex-rider

Kin Eats Special

Video Play

IMDb – N/A

Kin Eats

Love Like the Falling Rain

Netflix

IMDb – 4.9

love-like-the-falling-rain

Wrong House

Showmax

IMDb – N/A

Wrong House

Notorious

Video Play

IMDb – 6.7

notorious

La Révolution – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – N/A

la-revolution

Robin Hood

Showmax

IMDb – 5.3

robin-hood-2018

Ricki and the Flash

Video Play

IMDb – 5.9

ricki-and-the-flash

The Bureau of Magical Things – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 6.6

the-bureau-of-magical-things

Shaft

Showmax

IMDb – 5.9

shaft

Unsane

Video Play

IMDb – 6.4

unsane

House of the Witch

Netflix

IMDb – 5.2

house-of-the-witch-netflix

Fences

Showmax

IMDb – 7.2

fences

The Campaign

Video Play

IMDb – 6.1

the-campaign

