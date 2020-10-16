New CEO for MultiChoice South Africa

MultiChoice has announced a number of changes to its leadership team, including the appointment of Nyiko Shiburi as the new CEO of MultiChoice South Africa.

“Nyiko is an extremely experienced leader and has successfully navigated the complexity of multiple territories and businesses, working with deeply skilled teams within the organisation as well as a multitude of stakeholders in our ecosystem,” said MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela.

MultiChoice said that Shiburi’s job will include driving “the growth and momentum of the South African business based on the differentiated offering which resonates strongly with customers”.

Shiburi was previously the regional director of MultiChoice Africa for the Southern Region – a role which will be taken over by former Group Chief People Officer Fhulufhelo Badugela.

Badugela’s role as Group Chief People Officer will be taken over by Clement O’Reilly, who is currently in charge of Total Reward & Operations for MultiChoice Africa.

More changes at DStv

Simon Camerer, currently Chief Customer Officer, has been appointed as COO for MultiChoice SA.

Supersport CEO Gideon Khobane will take up the position of Group Executive of General Entertainment, while M-Net CEO Nkateko Mabaso has been appointed as Group Executive of Programming, where he will oversee all commissioning for the MultiChoice Group.

The new CEO of SuperSport will be Marc Jury, who has been promoted from Head of Acquisitions and Marketing at SuperSport.

“To gear up for an exciting future and optimise our performance, we need to continuously innovate, transform, and reorganise ourselves structurally,” said Mawela.

“I am proud that we have some of the best minds in our business to do this, and I would like to wish Nyiko, Simon, Fhulu, Clement, Gideon, Nkateko and Marc well in their new roles and look forward to celebrating their achievements in their new portfolios.”

