DStv open weekend – Free SuperSport for all customers

MultiChoice has announced an open weekend for SuperSport content through the DStv app.

Customers subscribed to the DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Family, and Access packages will be able to view all SuperSport channels through the DStv app (formerly known as DStv Now) on Saturday 24 October and Sunday 25 October.

Normally, most of these SuperSport channels are exclusively available on the DStv Premium bouquet.

“During the nationwide lockdown, DStv opened its Premium-exclusive content to a wider pool of its customers through Open Window viewing periods,” MultiChoice said.

“Now, this open window comes as soccer fans ready for the kick-off of the DStv Premiership on Saturday 24 October 2020.”

DStv was recently announced as the title sponsor for the Premier Soccer League in a five-year deal, and MultiChoice said it will open the full spectrum of SuperSport channels to all customers to celebrate the start of the new season.

“Although many eyes will be on soccer, the additional access means that more customers will also experience an incredible line-up of other sports including Vodacom SuperRugby Unlocked, New Zealand’s Mitre 10 Cup, PGA and LPGA golf, Formula 1 and the Giro d’Italia,” the company said.

How to watch

To take advantage of the open weekend, you can open the DStv app on your device, log in, and watch any of SuperSport’s 24-hour channels live.

If you do not have the DStv app, you can download it from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

“Please note we have renamed DStv Now to simply DStv,” MultiChoice said.

“If your app hasn’t auto-updated on your device, please visit your preferred app store to update your app and ensure that you have the latest version for the best streaming experience.”

Below is a selection of the sport available on DStv’s SuperSport open weekend:

Saturday 24 October

Netball – Telkom Netball League

Telkom Netball League Cycling – Giro d’Italia

Giro d’Italia Cycling – La Vuelta a Espana teams presentation

La Vuelta a Espana teams presentation Golf – PGA Tour The Zozo Championship

PGA Tour The Zozo Championship IPL Cricket – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL Cricket – Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Rugby – Six Nations – Ireland vs Italy

Ireland vs Italy WWE – SmackDown

Sunday 25 October

Netball – Telkom Netball League

Telkom Netball League Cycling – Giro d’Italia

Giro d’Italia IPL Cricket – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL Cricket – Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Road Running – Frankfurt Marathon

Frankfurt Marathon Motorsport – Grand Prix de Teruel MotoGP (Spain)

Grand Prix de Teruel MotoGP (Spain) Motorsport – Formula One Portuguese Grand Prix

Formula One Portuguese Grand Prix Motorsport – IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Boxing – Premier Boxing Champions WBA Super Featherweight Title: Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz

Premier Boxing Champions WBA Super Featherweight Title: Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz UFC – Pay per View

The company said its new DStv app provides various benefits, which are shown in the infographic below.