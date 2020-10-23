What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

23 October 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

You Me Her – Season 5

Netflix

IMDb7.1

Lovecraft Country – Season 1

Showmax

IMDb7.2

Trucktown – Season 1

Video Play

IMDb5.6

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Netflix

IMDb8.4

Cold Pursuit

Showmax

IMDb6.2

Ruby Gloom – Season 1

Video Play

IMDb7.5

8 Mile

Netflix

IMDb8.1

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Showmax

IMDb6.2

The Bold and the Beautiful – Season 32

Video Play

IMDb3.4

The Alienist – Season 2

Netflix

IMDb7.7

All the Devil’s Men

Showmax

IMDb5.1

Waiting to Exhale

Video Play

IMDb5.9

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman – Season 3

Netflix

IMDb7.9

Regression

Showmax

IMDb5.7

The Silencing

Video Play

IMDb6.1

